Plane crash in Colombia, four children found alive

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 10 – Four children who survived a plane crash that took place on May 1 in the Guaviare forest in the department of Caquetà, Colombia, were found alive. This was reported by the newspaper El Tiempo, defining the find “a miracle”. “We found them all alive,” the military told the national government.



The four little brothers – 13-year-old Lesly Mucutuy, nine-year-old Soleiny Mucutuy, four-year-old Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy and eleven-month-old Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy – survived a plane crash in which three people died (two pilots and a woman ). The rescuers had found clues from the children in the forest, including traces of a leaf hut, recent shoe prints and some objects, including a pair of scissors, a small pair of tennis shoes, a towel and a diaper used. More than 200 men were employed in the searches, including the special forces of the army (ANSA).



Read the full article on ANSA.it