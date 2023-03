Ansa

The light aircraft that disappeared on 28 January over the Modenese Apennines was found in a gully in the Pievepelago area after more than a month of searches. Inside was found the body of the pilot, 61-year-old Ivano Montanari, who had left Campovolo in Reggio Emilia that day. The searches had continued for a long time, in vain, with a significant deployment of forces, but had been hampered by snowfall in the area. The area has been cordoned off.