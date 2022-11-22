news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, NOVEMBER 22 – The pandemic, as well as antimicrobial resistance have highlighted the close relationship between human health, animal health and the environment and the negative impact on society as a whole if the balance of these three components is not is adequately managed. This is the theme of the second edition of “Planetary Health and AMR, towards a new strategy for tackling global health challenges” by The European House Ambrosetti, held on 23 November.



During the event, in presence in Rome and in streaming on ANSA.it starting at 2.15 pm, the new approach of Planetary Health will be discussed, thus considering the interactions between human, animal and environmental ecosystems to provide a new approach which reinforces the concept of One Health and which represents the only viable way to effectively combat antimicrobial resistance and possible future pandemics.



Among others, Daniela Bianco, partner and manager of the Healthcare area, The European House-Ambrosetti, Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Gianni Rezza, director general of prevention of the Ministry of Health, Stefano Vella, Global Health professor of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Paivi Kerkola, country president of Pfizer Italy and Stathis Chorianopoulos – vice president of the Adriatic Cluster, bioMérieux. (HANDLE).

