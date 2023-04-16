Plank diet: what it is, how it works and what the risks are

The Plank diet is a high-protein, low-calorie diet that promises to make you lose up to 9 kilos in two weeks. It is based on a fixed pattern to be repeated for 14 days, with no possibility of replacing or changing foods. The Plank diet includes a breakfast of coffee or tea without sugar, while the main meals are made up of meat, fish, eggs, cheese and vegetables. Carbohydrates are practically absent, as are vegetable fats, fibers and sweeteners. The objective of the Plank diet is to induce the body to burn accumulated fat, modifying the metabolism and maintaining a healthy weight for at least three years.

However, the Plank diet also has numerous health risks and contraindications. Being an unbalanced and monotonous diet, it can cause nutritional deficiencies, dehydration, constipation, loss of energy, headaches, nausea and irritability. Furthermore, excess animal protein can overload the liver and kidneys, increase cholesterol and the risk of cardiovascular disease. The Plank diet is not suitable for those suffering from diabetes, hypertension, hyperuricemia, kidney or liver problems, food allergies or intolerances. Finally, the Plank diet does not guarantee long-lasting and healthy weight loss, but only a loss of liquids and lean mass, with the danger of regaining the lost pounds as soon as the regimen is interrupted.

For these reasons, the Plank diet is not recommended by nutrition experts and should only be followed under strict medical supervision. In general, it is preferable to adopt a balanced and fair diet that takes into account individual needs and promotes gradual and stable weight loss.