Planting a small balcony can be a big challenge. You have to think carefully about where the flower box, the tub or the narrow raised bed will be. Good planning is very important for the end result.

Planting a small balcony: the basic principles

What can you plant on a small balcony? This depends not only on the available space, but also on the shape of the outdoor area. Proceed as follows:

1. Measure the balcony and make an accurate sketch. Bring these with you to the garden center so that you can estimate the size and number of flower boxes, tubs and raised beds.

2. Only after you buy the tubs, pots, etc. can you choose the right plants.

3. Put the tubs, pots and balcony boxes in their places and see how long and when they are in the sun. The choice of plants depends primarily on how much sun they get each day. If that is up to four hours a day, then you have a place in the shade. A location is considered shaded if it is in full sun for at least 5 hours a day (preferably just before or after midday). Over 6 hours of direct sunlight a day means you should buy plants for sun and heat.

4. The volume of soil in a vessel also plays an important role. As a rule, shallow roots are recommended if there is little soil volume, and deep roots if there is more soil volume.

Climbing plants provide privacy and sun protection

If the balcony needs privacy or sun protection, climbing plants are ideal. They thrive particularly well in a balcony box with a trellis, which also serves as a unique room divider. But you can use the climbing plants yourself

There is a large selection of flowering or foliage plants. The classic – ivy – feels particularly comfortable in partial shade and shade. Climbing roses prefer shady and sunny locations. Grapevines are true sun worshipers.

Decorative leaf plants for the balcony box

Ornamental leaf plants with a compact but dense growth also offer privacy and sun protection. Ferns and grasses can also achieve a similar effect.

Arrange flower pots and tubs in corners

Flower pots and tubs traditionally take up more space. Corner flower stands offer a compact solution and are perfect for the narrow balcony. Corners also offer wind protection for sensitive plants.

Plants for shade in niches on the balcony

Even a sunny balcony has a little corner or alcove that’s in the shade. Use the space by putting shade-loving perennials there. Shade-loving plants will also feel at home under a serving trolley or side table.

Plant small balconies: wooden boxes offer a flexible solution

Wooden boxes are ideal for flowers, perennials and ornamental grasses. They cut a fine figure both on the table and in a corner. A wooden box offers more flexibility and is therefore the perfect choice for anyone who wants to redesign their balcony every year.

Exotics on the small balcony: citrus plants

A lemon tree or an olive tree does not feel comfortable outside all year round. The sensitive exotic species cannot survive the sub-zero temperatures in winter. In summer, however, the potted plants are allowed on the balcony. And sometimes a lemon tree with fragrant fruits in bright yellow is the only thing you need as a decoration on the small balcony.

Herb garden on the narrow balcony

Do you have a narrow balcony? Then there is a small-scale herb garden. Herbs and spices exude a pleasant scent, add flavor to dishes and salads and drive away annoying insects in summer.

Use trellis for attaching cobs for young plants

Do you have climbing aids attached to an outside wall? Then you can grow different plants in jars and plastic bottles there. The plastic bottle is lightweight and can therefore be filled with substrate and then planted.

Bag dispensers, mailboxes and the like can be easily converted and used as pre-cultivation bowls for bulbous plants, succulents and the like.

Wall greening for the balcony

Wall greening is particularly suitable for rectangular balconies. Narrow outdoor areas are thus visually reduced. Still, it’s a good option for anyone with a green thumb.