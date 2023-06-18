Plant alarm: why you need to clean the leaves immediately | Save family health

If we have plants at home, it is definitely necessary to take a look at the state of their leaves: our health could be worth it.

With the arrival of the warm season it is possible that we find as much dust as possible in the house. Therefore, consequently, to breathe better and avoid other problems, it is essential to obtain a damp cloth and remove it. This doesn’t just apply to furniture, walls and objects that we have in every room, but also to plants. In particular, we are not talking so much about the external plants, but rather about the internal ones.

Cleaning plants, removing that layer of dust, is not only a way to make them more beautiful, but also to safeguard the health of the plant itself and that of our family. Of course, removing that patina of dust that is created on the leaves allows them to be brighter and to revive the lively color under the same. But, beyond that, there are so many benefits under this trivial action that we have no idea!

Because cleaning the leaves of plants is a very important thing and should not be underestimated

Having shiny leaves certainly gives a particular touch to the house, but cleaning them helps the plant above all to carry out the process of photosynthesis. In fact, if you pay attention, it is possible to notice how the dust that enters the house settles above all on the tips of the leaves. In this way, the dust blocks the channel of the plant where it has to breathe. Furthermore, the transition from oxygen to energy, which is essential for the vitality of the plant, does not occur during the night.

But that’s certainly not all because cleaning the leaves is not only good for the plant itself, but also for humans who have many plants at home. As we know, these have the power to purify the air with photosynthesis. As a result, the environment becomes healthier. In addition to damp clothhowever, something else must also be done, for example remove dry leaves whenever they show up, or once a week.

If we have plants present in small enough pots, it is normal for the leaves to compress and for some of them to fall on the substrate. Well, such a situation will not allow the process to irrigation and, therefore, will prevent good water drainage. Then, we will end up with rotten soil because the root system of the plant will be suffocated.

Some tips to clean our plants in the best possible way

Speaking, now, of the various method to clean the plants, it is good to make a distinction: a wet microfibre cloth can be used on large leaves, which, however, cannot be done on small ones. For these, you could easily spray the plant with water and then gently shake the stem. The velvety leaves, on the other hand, require dusting with a very soft sponge or a brush, always soft.

If, on the other hand, we have plants with flowers in the house, then we must be careful. In fact, the ideal would be to remove only the flowers and leaves that are in not exactly healthy conditions. By doing this, you will prevent them from falling on the ground and suffocating it.



