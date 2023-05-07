Plant cucumbers – in the bed or on the balcony | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 05/03/2023 11:46 a.m If you want to grow delicious cucumbers, you don’t need a greenhouse for the vegetables, but can plant them in the bed or on the balcony. It is important for cultivation to adapt the variety to the location.

Cucumbers are among the most popular vegetables. It can be grown in a greenhouse, in a bed or in a pot on the balcony. When buying seeds or young plants, you should make sure that the desired variety can cope with the site conditions.

Choose the right type of cucumber

Classic cucumbers, also known as snake cucumbers, are mainly grown in greenhouses. However, there are breeds that are suitable for planting outdoors. These include, for example, the varieties “Selma Cuca” and “Burpless Tasty Green”. Pickling cucumbers in particular are usually grown outdoors. Their fruits grow – comparable to pumpkins – on the ground, while cucumbers need climbing aids.

Robust cucumber plants through grafting with pumpkin

There is another criterion when choosing the right variety: cucumbers normally produce both male and female flowers, and the fruits only grow after pollination by insects. However, there are modern varieties in which pollination is not necessary, the plants form purely female fruits. These include the varieties “Bella”, “Dominica”, “Futura”, “Isnik” and “Paska”.

If you want particularly robust cucumber plants, you can buy young plants grafted with pumpkin from specialist retailers or graft the cucumbers yourself. Many old cucumber varieties are also robust because they have adapted to regional climatic conditions.

Sow cucumbers indoors from mid-April and prefer

Anyone who sows cucumbers themselves and wants to cultivate them later without a greenhouse can start around mid-April with the Start growing on the windowsill or in the cold frame. A pot for that Fill the potting soil and, depending on the pot size, plant two to three seeds about two centimeters deep (exact details are on the seed packaging). Place the pot in a bright and warm place with a temperature of at least 20 degrees and keep the soil evenly moist. The germination period is about one to two weeks. It has proven itself to only let the strongest plant continue to grow.

Plant cucumbers outside in mid-May

Purchased or self-grown young plants can be placed in the bed or in a bucket with a capacity of at least 20 liters after the ice saints in mid-May. It is also possible to sow cucumbers outside at this time. Place the preferred plants so deep that the cotyledons are covered with soil. The location should be sunny and sheltered from the wind Soil nutrient-rich, loose and permeable. Enrich the soil with plenty of compost before planting, cucumbers are heavy feeders and need a lot of nutrients. For this reason, the crop rotation should also be observed in the bed so that the garden soil is not leached out on one side.

Fertilize and water cucumbers

Cucumbers need fertilizer regularly, for example a commercially available organic vegetable fertilizer or home-made plant manure. The plants need to be watered regularly. A layer Mulch around the cucumbers keeps the soil from drying out too quickly. A good two months after sowing, the first cucumbers can be harvested. In order not to injure the plant, the fruits should be cut off with a knife. If you harvest regularly, you will encourage subsequent flowering.

Cucumbers are susceptible to fungal diseases

Cucumbers are particularly susceptible to fungal diseases such as powdery mildew. If you want to minimize this risk, you can pay attention to certain breeds that protect against powdery mildew when you buy them are resistant or tolerant. If the plants are nevertheless affected, be sure to dispose of the affected leaves in the garbage so that the disease does not spread further. A broth made from field horsetail can protect against infestation – but it can happen that the cucumber plants die.

Especially young cucumber plants are at Snails are extremely popular and should be avoided as best you can to be protected.

Be careful with homegrown seeds

Consuming cucurbits such as cucumbers, zucchini, melons and squash from homegrown seeds can be harmful to your health. For example, if the plants grew next to ornamental gourds in the previous year, insects may have transferred the pollen from the bitter gourd to the plant. The fruits of the plants can then contain bitter substances from the ornamental gourd – poisonous so-called cucurbitacins. A taste test provides information as to whether the fruit is edible.

Further information It doesn’t make sense to be stingy with every cucumber plant. How and with which varieties does it increase yield? more Bitter substances in vegetables can be harmful to health. This applies to pumpkin fruits from self-grown seeds. more 29 Min About 50 percent of the popular vegetables are grown in Lower Saxony. A lot of heart and soul is invested in this. 29 mins See also Google announces new functions to better understand the source of the information obtained Snake cucumbers, snack cucumbers, olive cucumbers, pickles, lemon cucumbers – there are many different types of cucumbers. An overview. picture gallery Tomatoes, cucumbers or potatoes: With the right planters, cultivation is also possible in a small area. more