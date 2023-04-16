Since it is still too early to plant most types of plants, you can devote your free time to planning beds and, of course, potted plants. If you start thinking about the compositions in advance, you can get started as soon as the time is right. Larger planters, with which you can design the terrace, a larger balcony or one or the other seating area in the garden, are particularly eye-catching. But what could you plant in large tubs to get a nice mix of plants in which all the varieties used feel comfortable? How about the following ideas?

General tips for bucket design

So that the combination really comes into its own, can thrive well and doesn’t look chaotic, you should pay attention to a few things, regardless of whether you are planting zinc, wooden or clay pots:

Only combine plants with the most similar, better still the same, requirements in terms of location and care. They should match.

Don’t be afraid of colors. In order for each plant to stand out, it is best to differentiate it from the others in terms of color and texture (sometimes normal leaves, sometimes grasses, sometimes flowers).

Different heights ensure dynamics in the arrangement.

Consider the available space. Each plant is still growing in height and width, so you should give it the space it needs from the start, rather than planting too many plants in too small an area, which leads to a lack of space.

Plant large tubs – ideas for beautiful arrangements

For a little inspiration, we have put together some examples that you can imitate or use as suggestions for your own combinations. Not only ornamental plants are ideal for planting in containers. Even edible varieties like herbs make a wonderful impression.

Colorful combinations with lush zinnias

The eye-catcher in this colorful flower combination are without question the zinnias with their large flowers in bright colors. All around they are decorated with verbena and magic bells, while green plants are also used in the large tub to fill in the gaps. This includes ivy, for example, but in principle you can choose anything that has the same location and care requirements as the flowers.

Verbena (Verbena)

Zinnia (Zinnia)

magic bell (Calibrachoa)

green plants for gap filler and for texture and height

Summer planting for tubs with herbs

Depending on whether your planter is central and viewed from all sides or against a wall, plant lemongrass in the middle or at the back as a background for this arrangement. This will be the highest element in your arrangement. Around it you can then add lead root for decoration (not eatable!) and fill in the gaps with rosemary and basil. The arrangement not only looks pretty, but also drives away unwanted insects and can be used to season your dishes. A perfect arrangement with summer plants for containers!

Basil

Bleiwurz

Rosemary

lemongrass

Basil often needs pruning to grow luxuriantly. At the same time, you keep the herb under control, otherwise it will quickly gain the upper hand with its size. The plants like it sunny. Water regularly.

Plant large tubs – Use the height for long containers

If the planters you have chosen are particularly tall, we recommend using this height and adding hanging plants to the arrangement. This gives the whole thing dimension and makes it all the more interesting. In this example, the pea plant serves this purpose and hangs loosely from the edge of the bucket with its pearl-like shoots. There are also the beautiful liver balm and magic bells to fill in, as well as hanging ivy, ferns and an evergreen solitary plant. The station wagon should not be in direct sunlight. Penumbra to light shade is the better choice.

pea plant (Curio rowleyanus)

Leberbalsam (Ageratum)

magic bell (Calibrachoa)

green plants such as ivy, ferns or the sugar loaf spruce (Picea glauca conica) for example

An idea for the late summer and sunny place

In this tub there are plants with reddish, yellow and orange nuances, which are a little in the mood for autumn. The combo is perfect for beautifying the terrace for the last few weeks of the season and is suitable for the partially shaded or sunny spot outside. The following summer flowers are in the flower pot:

Buntnessel (Coleus), orange variety

Busy Lizzie (Impatiens)

Torenie (Torenia)

The coleus serves as the tallest specimen and will adorn the container until the first frost. Use the other two flowers to fill in the gaps, ideally in matching colors such as orange and yellow. The special thing about the Torenia is its hanging growth, which means that the plant grows over the edge of the bucket and then falls down. This creates several levels with a casual, romantic effect. These plants are quite moisture-loving, so you should not neglect watering.

Large zinc bucket for the patio

A zinc bucket, which can be planted just as well as large tubs, makes it quaint and rustic. If you don’t have one available, you can of course use a normal plant pot. Since the zinc tub in the example is rectangular in shape and low, flowers and plants were chosen to be about the same height, but you could also play with the heights. What is included in this arrangement?