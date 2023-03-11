Status: 04.03.2023 05:00 a.m Hepaticas are mainly found in old beech and oak forests. But even in your own garden, the early bloomer provides the first spring fever with its colorful flowers from March.

The common liverwort (Hepatica nobilis) can be found worldwide – from Europe, through East Asia to North America. In Germany it is only rarely found in native forests, for example in the lowlands east of the Weser, in the foothills of the Alps and in the Alps up to an altitude of 1,500 meters. For this reason, the buttercup plant is protected nationwide. Picking or digging up wild specimens is not permitted. If you want to bring the colorful flowering forest perennial into your bed at home, you will find it in the local nursery.

Shady location and well-drained soil

In nature, liverworts mainly grow as ground cover in the forest. Therefore, the location in your own garden should be chosen similarly. Partial shade or shade under hedges, bushes and trees are particularly suitable. If it is too sunny, liverworts only bloom for a few days. Since they do not tolerate waterlogging, the Garden soil should be well drained – rather moist in winter and spring, rather dry in summer. In addition, the plant prefers calcareous soil with a pH between 6.0 and 8.0.

Numerous varieties and colors

The liverwort got its name from the shape of the leaf: Divided into three lobes, the outline is reminiscent of the human liver. Between March and April, the early bloomer also typically shines in blue and violet. However, nurseries also offer varieties in other colors such as pink or white. The flowers, two to three centimeters in size, are not fragrant, but they are very insect-friendly and look good all in one natural garden. Incidentally, the Japanese varieties (Hepatica nobilis var. japonica), which can cost several hundred euros and are in great demand among collectors, are particularly valuable.

Easy to care for and hardy

Like many early bloomers, liverworts are best planted in autumn (September to October). They are easy to care for and robust and grow quite quickly to about 15 centimeters high carpets. Under the right conditions, a liverwort can live to be 75 years and older. The use of fertilizer is usually not necessary. The plant does not need pruning either.

Since liverworts are naturally very hardy, it is sufficient in autumn Apply bark mulch and only remove the autumn leaves in the following year just before flowering. This gives the forest perennial a natural protection for the cold winter days. The liverwort only needs additional frost protection in the bucket.

Propagating liverworts

In native forests, liverworts spread very slowly because the seeds are spread by ants. If you want to propagate liverworts in your garden, you can sow them again in autumn or in spring immediately after flowering split.

Hepatica: Slightly toxic to humans and pets

As with all buttercups, all parts of the plant are mildly toxic to humans and pets. They contain protoanemonin, which can cause irritation on the skin. Consumption can lead to gastrointestinal complaints and circulatory problems. The toxin only becomes harmless when it has dried and is used in herbal medicine for liver and gallbladder diseases.

Like many early bloomers, liverworts are planted in the fall (September to October). Half-shady to shady locations are particularly suitable, for example as underplanting for hedges, bushes and trees. The liverwort is naturally hardy. It is sufficient to spread bark mulch in autumn and only remove the autumn leaves in the following year shortly before flowering. This gives the forest perennial natural protection against cold winter days. All parts of the liverwort plant are slightly poisonous and therefore not suitable for consumption. The toxin (protoanemonin) only becomes harmless when it has dried. A doctor should always be consulted prior to medical use.

Further information The waiting time can be shortened with early bloomers such as hyacinths, daffodils and tulips. Tips for care. more Home gardens often offer little habitat for insects. Bees and butterflies can be attracted with simple means. What is to be considered? more Bright yellow or white flowers: Daffodils are among the most popular early bloomers. Location and care tips. more Forsythia often blooms as early as March. The plant grows in many gardens but is worthless to most insects. more