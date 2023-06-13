Plant pampas grass for an exotic flair outdoors

Pampas grass is an attractive ornamental grass that is popular in many gardens. The plant will add a delicate and exotic flair to your garden, with its delicate stems, lush foliage and creamy white tufts of feathers. There is also pink pampas grass. The ornamental grass looks so impressive outdoors and every gardener would want this exoticism in their own garden. And the good news is that if you want to plant pampas grass, it’s really very easy and the plant is very easy to care for. In this post you will learn the most important tips for growing this ornamental grass. Continue reading!

What to consider when planting pampas grass

How fast does pampas grass grow? You have to take into account that the exotic plant grows very quickly and can reach up to 3 m in height and width. Therefore, you need to make sure you grow her in a location where she has enough room to grow. Many people plant the ornamental grass in bulk. Then you need to ensure a distance of about 2 m between the plants. Avoid areas near paths and children’s playgrounds as the leaves can be razor sharp.

What growing conditions are suitable for the ornamental grass

When does pampas grass sprout? As a rule, the ornamental grass sprout in May, and in colder zones, in June. The plant prefers full sun, but also tolerates partial shade. As for soil type, it prefers moist, well-drained soil. The plant is tolerant of drought, wind and salt splashes. If you are growing pampas grass in cold regions, it needs to be grown in pots, overwinter indoors, and be transplanted outside in the spring. However, given its size, this isn’t really practical. Pampas grass should be cut back to the ground every year, in late winter or early spring. Always use gloves when cutting as the blades are sharp. You see, pampas grass care is minimal and easy.

When to plant pampas grass

When do you plant pampas grass? It is a perennial grass, meaning it goes dormant during the winter months and regrows in early spring. The best time to plant pampas grass is before midsummer to give the ornamental grass enough time to develop strong roots before winter. The ornamental grass blooms between late August and early September, but the plumes look good for months. The female plants produce the most delicate and beautiful flowers in bright colors and the male plants have smaller, greyish-pink flowers.

How to plant pampas grass in the garden

The easiest way to grow pampas grass in the front yard is to buy it as a small plant to plant in the ground. Most species grow to at least 2 to 3 meters in height, so be sure to inquire about height and distribution. If you buy a ready-made plant, this is how you can plant pampas grass correctly:

Dig a hole the same height and width as the plant’s root ball.

Put some mulch or a multipurpose fertilizer in the hole. Remove the plant from the pot and gently pull out the roots with your fingertips.

Put the plant in the hole and fill it back up with soil. Press lightly and pour with a full pitcher.

Fertilize pampas grass once in early spring, but avoid over-fertilizing as this encourages foliage growth rather than elegant blooms.

You can grow pampas grass from seed

Sowing can be done indoors between February and April. Follow these steps:

Plant the seeds in a bowl of seedling compost and water the soil sufficiently. Place the container on a warm, sunny windowsill and cover with cling film. The seeds need about 20 days to germinate.

Once the seedlings are big enough you can transplant them and when they become bushy you can plant them outside in the summer. Which soil for pampas grass? The plant needs a nutrient-rich and moist but well-drained soil to grow. You can till the soil and add a balanced fertilizer or mulch to your garden, or add quartz sand to improve drainage.

It takes a few years for the new plants to flower.

Plant pampas grass in the bucket

You can also plant pampas grass in pots. As the plants grow tall, you can also opt for dwarf pampas grass. Choose a large pot and add a few handfuls of garden soil to the soil to ensure good drainage. You will need to repot the plant as it grows larger. Young plants can be gradually transplanted into a larger container, but ultimately you need something that can accommodate a large plant. A container of at least 38 liters should be sufficient for potted pampas grass. This also means a lot of soil, which makes the plant very heavy.

Pampas is a drought tolerant weed, but in a container it needs regular watering, especially in summer. Ornamental grasses in pots use up nutrients more quickly, so provide the plant with a nitrogen-rich feed in early spring. The leaves of the plant can become tattered in winter or simply die off. Prune them back in late winter and early spring to improve appearance and encourage new leaves. In a few years you should repot the plant. Then divide it so it doesn’t get too big.