Did you just realize that those potatoes you bought at the grocery store a while ago and then forgot about suddenly started to sprout in the pantry? Should you throw them away then? No way! It is possible to grow those potatoes that have sprouted to create new potatoes. We explain below how you can plant sprouted potatoes!

Can you grow potatoes that have sprouted?

Yes! A sprouting potato can be planted in the ground to produce more potatoes. If you do everything right, you can grow several potato plants and a large number of young potatoes from a single sprouted potato.

Plant sprouted potatoes – tips for location and soil

Potatoes are often planted in raised beds, but you can also plant them directly in the ground without any problem. It is also common to grow sprouting seed potatoes in pots on your balcony or patio.

Plant the potatoes in a spot with full sun to part shade in garden soil, 30 to 40 cm apart. The garden soil should not be too rich in nutrients – too much compost can cause the seed potatoes to rot. They need soil that drains well or a container with drainage. Potatoes cannot survive in moist soil or in water that just sits there.

When should you plant them?

About two weeks before the first dandelions appear in spring, there are still about four weeks until the last frost. This is the earliest time you can plant potatoes outdoors and is excellent if you intend to develop the seed potatoes throughout the summer and get the highest yield of fully ripe potatoes.

You can grow old potatoes all summer, even into early fall, as long as you have at least eight weeks before the weather turns cold and the first frost of the season hits. After eight weeks you will be harvesting very few fresh potatoes and the total weight of your harvest will only be slightly more than the amount you planted. That’s not too bad when you consider that fresh potatoes are a delicious treat and the old potatoes with the sprouts would end up in the compost anyway.

Plant sprouted potatoes – step-by-step instructions

Step 1: First, prepare your garden bed by forming rows of mounds out of the soil.

If you fill up the soil around the potato plants, they will grow faster. This is because the potatoes grow below the surface of the soil. While the leaves of the potato plant develop above ground, the roots of the plant and the potatoes themselves develop underground. So the bigger the mound of earth you dig up, the more room the seed potatoes will have to grow.

Mounding up the soil in your garden is very simple: you shovel up the soil on each side of the row you are forming and pile it in the middle of the row. The mound should be between 20 and 30 cm high and the distance between rows should be about 30 cm.

Step 2: Count the number of potato sprouts you have.

Once the potato has sprouted, it’s perfectly fine to plant the whole seed potato in the ground. Another way to increase the number of plants and potatoes is to plant out seed potatoes from their “eyes”. The number of sprouts determines how many plants you can grow from that potato. The more shoots a potato has, the more plants you can grow from it. The so-called eyes (germs) on the potato will eventually grow into a potato. Any eye that has sprouted can be cut off and grow into a plant.

Step 3: Carefully cut off each eye, making sure to leave a small portion of the potato attached to the eye.

First, cut the potato into several pieces. Make sure each piece of potato has at least one budding eye. This way you can ensure that each piece has enough space to develop further. So there is no rivalry between plants for water and nutrients in the soil. Try to plant your sprouts no later than two to three days after cutting. For best results, keep the pot sufficiently dry to prevent the spread of disease, but not so dry that the seedlings become ineffective. There is no need to keep the seedlings in water or soak them before planting. After cutting, you should keep them in a dry and cool place.

Step 4: Plant the potato pieces.

Although you could just stick the whole potato in the ground, you’ll get a lot more benefit from planting each shoot individually. When planting, make sure the cut side is facing down. Plant each shoot 8-10cm below the top layer of soil. The distance between each plant should be at least 30 cm, so that the plants have space to grow both above and below the ground.

The planted potato sprouts take about a week to break through the soil and open their leaves. Be sure to water the plants regularly and give them as much sunlight as possible. As the plants develop, you can continue to fill in soil around the base of the plants, which is recommended. In general, potatoes take about three months to develop before they can be harvested. Certain varieties may require more or less time.