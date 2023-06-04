Plant the fence with what? How to liven up the garden border!

With additional flowers, climbing plants or evergreen shrubs, you can plant your fence and make the garden look more lively. This also allows you to create more privacy through natural privacy screens and shady plants in summer. In addition, edible plant varieties are also suitable for vertical cultivation on garden fences, which saves you space in the garden bed. This also improves the aesthetics of the garden area and you can attract beneficial insects such as pollinators. Here are some examples to help you choose.

What should you consider before planting a fence?

Like many other elements in landscaping, picket fences have evolved well beyond their original function. Even high-quality and good-looking structures can be artistically planted as a fence and can decorate otherwise unsightly outdoor spaces. The main advantage of such ideas is that you get privacy and great garden decoration at the same time. Especially in small gardens, fences offer a valuable opportunity for the cultivation of climbing plants and carefully selected shrubs. However, it is also important to choose the right plant variety.

For example, sun-loving plants like morning glory rarely thrive on a north-facing fence. In addition, varieties of plants that grow at the base of a fence need some extra care and attention because when you plant a fence, partial shade from the vertical structure can prevent rain from reaching the roots. To prevent drought, you should therefore spread some nutrient-rich compost at least once a year and ensure adequate irrigation. You should also take into account that the fence plants need a little more time to transform into plant privacy screens.

What types of plants are suitable for fences?

Depending on what kind of garden fence you have, you can use it as a climbing aid with the appropriate planting. For example, shrubs are more suitable for solid wooden fences, since climbing plants cannot cling to them. However, in such cases, you can also add additional supports such as trellises or wires. In addition, larger trellises in the garden can be used as decorative elements for setting borders, for which climbing plants are perfect.

In addition, you can opt for a modern design or, if you plant a fence in the cottage garden, choose a country house style. Accordingly, there are also plants that you could use to set accents in the garden, such as semi-transparent grasses or perennials. If you want to optimize the use of space in small garden areas, narrow-growing plant varieties are suitable. These can nestle at the base of the fence and be easily contained. Just check out the suggestions below to make the best lush picket fence decision.

Plant a fence with fast-growing bamboo

This is an option that allows you to design your planting in front of the fence. Bamboo is one of the fastest growing plants that can be turned into privacy screens. Some varieties can even mature in just a few months. As the bamboo trees reach maturity, they begin to form a barrier of their own. They are among the most popular choices when you want a thick privacy fence. In addition, bamboo helps to be able to plant the fence opaquely and thus create more privacy in the garden. Thus, you also add more charm to your garden area by adding attractive and vibrant greenery.

Choose clematis as climbing plants for fences

Clematis is a climbing ornamental plant that catches the eye immediately and would also be an excellent choice for growing on garden fences. Depending on what you’re looking for, you can choose from cultivars that offer a touch of two-toned beauty and year-round foliage. You may need a trellis, wire, or mesh for training the plant to hold on to initially. Clematis usually likes to grow in lots of sun, although their roots prefer more shade, making them ideal for fencing. For example, if your fence is made of slats, you can attach a mesh for the vines to cling to and spread over. This will prevent the plant from stressing a section of the fence.

Grow edible cucumbers and use them to plant the fence

Not many gardeners would consider growing cucumber plants along their fences, but the plants are perfect for it. Most strains are easy to grow, with vines able to reach up fences, bamboo poles, trellises, and walls with ease. Additionally, with cucumber plants, you can benefit from crisp harvest and privacy protection throughout the growing season. You can harvest them accordingly for salads, cucumber water and pickles and at the same time decorate your fence with them. Growing cucumbers vertically is also beneficial because you can pick them straight off the vines as they slither upwards. As far as plant care goes, they require a lot of water.

Make the climbing rose the queen of the fence

Most varieties of climbing roses make excellent fence plants because of their decorative flowers. You can opt for thornless stems and almost evergreen foliage. The peony called Alba Plena, for example, produces clusters of small, double white flowers with a pleasant scent in late spring. This rose can get very large so is best suited for larger garden fencing that you want to cover. Since the flowering period is also longer than most types of roses, climbing roses can provide a pretty privacy screen in your garden. However, they become sparser in the winter months as the foliage falls. Another advantage of the climbing rose is that its flowers can attract beneficial insects such as bees as pollinators.

Choose ivy for the classic look and use it to plant the fence

Although some varieties are considered invasive, planting ivy allows you to fence and add even more lush greenery to your garden. The plant has aerial roots, meaning it doesn’t need supports to climb a fence. In addition, there are varieties that produce both flowers and berries for birds in winter. The climbing plant also forms a wall of foliage, making it an ideal option if you are looking for natural privacy fence ideas. Should the growth become invasive, you can prune it back to keep ivy closer to the base of the fence. Otherwise, make sure to choose a climbing, and not creeping variety.