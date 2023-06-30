Planting a sunny slope: This is how it works | > – Guide

Status: 06/26/2023 10:00 a.m

Plants like houseleek and lavender are great for planting on sunny slopes. What should you pay attention to when planning and planting? How does the irrigation work?

A sunny slope with poor soil is always a challenge. Even after a heavy rain shower, only the upper layer of soil is moist, and the water often does not get any deeper. Because the water usually just runs down the slope instead of seeping away. Not all plants can cope with these conditions.

Suitable plants for a sunny slope

Water-storing plants such as houseleek should be planted in the particularly dry upper part of the slope.

So before you start planting, it is very important to consider what the conditions are at the location and to choose the plants accordingly. For a nice overall impression, it is advisable to limit yourself to a few plant species. Especially in the upper part of a slope, very little water reaches the roots of the plants. Succulent, i.e. water-storing, plants such as houseleek and fat hen are suitable here.

Plant Mediterranean plants

Mediterranean plants such as lavender can be planted in the middle part of the slope. Herbs such as sage, thyme and rosemary also feel at home here. In the lower part, where the most water is available, drought-resistant summer perennials such as yarrow, tickseed, catnip and red spurflower can be planted.

Ground covers such as lady’s mantle, woolly ziest or cranesbill also ensure that the slope remains stable. They also suppress annoying weeds.

The slope planting looks harmonious

For a harmonious overall impression, not too many different species should be planted.

At least three specimens of each plant species should be planted so that the slope planting creates a harmonious picture. They look particularly beautiful in groups. For small pots with a diameter of nine centimeters, ten to twelve plants per square meter are recommended. In larger pots with a diameter of 13 centimeters, there are eight plants. Before planting, it is best to arrange all the plants in the bed in such a way that an attractive composition is created.

This is what matters when planting the slope

A piece of jute in the terraced planting hole provides more stability on a slope.

So that rainwater does not only run down the slope on the surface, the planting holes should be dug so generously that a kind of terrace can be formed at the front. Water can collect here and get deeper into the roots of the plants. A pouring rim also ensures that the water is stored better. If there is a steep slope and very sandy garden soil, it is best to work a piece of jute into the terrace to stabilize the slope. Cover the jute with some soil.

Supply the hanging plants with water

A beaded hose distributes the irrigation water slowly and evenly.

In dry summers it may be necessary to water the plants on the slope. Since watering is difficult here, a pearl hose is recommended. The water escapes very slowly and evenly through the hose, allowing it to penetrate deeper into the soil. Normally bead tubes are dug into the bed. However, it is also possible to attach them above ground with small hooks. Lay the hose in loops in the bed on a slope so that as many plants as possible benefit from it.

To reduce evaporation, you can also apply a layer of bark mulch. However, the plants should be fertilized beforehand, because mulch robs them of the nitrogen they need for healthy growth.

