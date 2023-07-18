Planting and caring for gooseberries properly | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 07/17/2023 12:36 p.m

Gooseberries taste particularly delicious as a cake or compote. The shrubs can be planted both in tubs and in the garden. What should you pay attention to when growing and caring for it?

Shrub or standard? Red, yellow or green? If you want to plant gooseberries, you can choose from a variety of varieties. Like the currant, the gooseberry also belongs to the gooseberry family (Grossulariaceae) and, together with other berry bushes, is ideal for a small snack garden on the balcony, terrace or in the garden.

Partially shaded to sunny location is ideal

Like most soft fruits, gooseberries grow best in the wild at the edge of the forest, where it is moist and light. When choosing the location, make sure that the plants are both in the sun and partly in the shade during the day. Gooseberries need a loose, nutrient-rich and always well-watered garden soil. Waterlogging, on the other hand, should be avoided at all costs.

Plant gooseberries – in beds or tubs

A layer of mulch ensures that the soil dries out less quickly.

Gooseberries are best planted in the fall. Add organic fertilizer such as compost to the planting hole so that the plant has enough nutrients. Place the gooseberries exactly as deep as they were in the pot before and then water them generously. Regular mulching protects the soil from drying out and keeps weeds away. Important: Apply fertilizer before mulching. Work this carefully into the top layer of soil so that the flat roots of the plant are not damaged. The general rule is: fertilize once or twice a year, the first time in March, the second time – if necessary – after flowering around May.

Gooseberries can also be planted in a bucket. This should hold at least 50 liters of soil. The “Larell” variety with few thorns is recommended, for example. Gooseberries belong to the so-called self-pollinators. This means that they will also bear fruit when there are no other gooseberry bushes growing nearby. However, if you plant more plants, preferably of a different variety, this will ensure a higher yield.

Properly cut gooseberries

Since the fruits of gooseberries grow primarily on young, one-year-old side shoots, pruning young plants in spring increases yields. To do this, find the four to six strongest main shoots and cut off the upper third of each. Remove the remaining shoots close to the ground. For older shrubs, you should opt for a summer cut immediately after harvest or a winter cut in February or March before they sprout.

Red, yellow or green: gooseberries taste different

Green gooseberries taste particularly sour.

In terms of colour, gooseberries are real eye-catchers. The color also indicates the taste: yellow gooseberries ripen relatively early and are particularly sweet. However, there are quite a lot of hairs on the fruit. Green fruits, on the other hand, are beautifully smooth and are characterized by their typically sour taste. Red gooseberries are best for snacking. They don’t have that much hair and convince with a sweet and sour note.

Mildew resistant gooseberry varieties

In the past, gooseberries were often attacked by the so-called American gooseberry powdery mildew. Due to modern breeds, there are now many varieties that are only moderately affected, such as the “Hinnonmäki” (also: Hinnomaeki) variety. It is available in red, yellow and green in specialist garden shops and is considered to be very robust. The “Hönings Earliest” and “Rokula” varieties are particularly suitable for impatient gardeners, as they are characterized by their early-ripening, red fruits.

Harvesting gooseberries: when are the fruits ripe?

The fruits are well suited for the preparation of cakes, such as a gooseberry galette.

Gooseberry cake, gooseberry jelly or jam or simply snacking on two or three pieces: The right time to harvest depends on what the gooseberries are to be used for. Unripe, sour fruits, for example, are picked as early as May and are ideal for making cakes and compotes. For jam and jelly, the berries should be a little more ripe but still firm. Harvesting from mid-June is recommended. In midsummer – depending on the variety and the weather from about July to August – the fruits are aromatically sweet and can be eaten immediately. Gooseberries are ripe when their skin is still firm but their flesh is already soft. As the degree of ripeness increases, the coloring of the respective variety also becomes more intense.

Tip: Gooseberries can also be stored in the freezer. It is best to use green, unripe fruit for this and blanch briefly before freezing. Unsweetened they can be kept for about eight months, sweetened for about twelve months.

Overwinter gooseberries

Gooseberry bushes are generally hardy. As a rule, it is sufficient to cover beds with leaves in winter and to place the pots protected and as close as possible to the wall of the house. Raffia mats or fir green also prevent the plants in the pot from freezing to death. Early flowering varieties should be planted in a location that is as sheltered as possible from wind and cold so that the flowers do not freeze.

