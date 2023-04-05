Bajaja tomatoes are very popular. We explain when and how to plant them correctly so that they bear plenty of fruit.

Bajaja tomatoes for the tub: The most important questions answered

The Bajaja tomatoes are one of the easiest to care for cocktail tomatoes. They do not need climbing aids as they have an upright, slightly overhanging habit. The tomatoes reach a maximum height of 50 cm and are perfect for growing in pots. The rule of thumb is: The heavy feeders need more soil volume and only have to be planted individually in pots. Several plants compete too hard and bear less fruit.

When is the right planting time?

Sowing begins as early as February and the young plants are grown in the heated greenhouse or at home on the windowsill until mid-April. If you have missed this point in time, you can buy young plants from the garden center from the beginning of April. The planting season for the Bajaja tomatoes begins at the beginning of May when they are in pots on the terrace or balcony.

Which location guarantees more yields?

An important prerequisite for the warmth-loving cocktail variety to thrive outside is that they are sheltered from the wind and rain. Preferably directly on an outside wall that provides heat in the evening. A south-facing balcony would be ideal, or even better, a south-facing loggia. Sun worshipers will also thrive in the greenhouse.

Can you plant Bajaja tomatoes outdoors?

The Bajaja tomatoes belong to the small cocktail varieties and are therefore perfect for the container garden on the balcony or on the terrace. The vegetable patch, on the other hand, is only suitable to a limited extent. Tomatoes need protection from the wind outdoors and can freeze to death if there are major temperature differences.

How do the Bajaja tomatoes taste?

The cherry tomatoes are characterized by a fruity taste. How sweet the fruit will be largely depends on the hours the plant gets direct sunlight. The rule of thumb is – the longer it is in full sun, the sweeter the fruit will be.

Care tips for a long and rich harvest

With good care, the tomato bears its first fruit as early as May. They take about one and a half to two months to be ready for harvest. A plant can bear up to 700 fruits in one season. Typical for cocktail tomatoes, they are small, round (up to 4 cm tall) and weigh up to 25 g.

Planting Bajaja Tomatoes: First fill the bucket up to three quarters with soil and water it lightly. Dig a hole in the middle of the bucket, place the young plant in it and cover its roots with soil and press down lightly.

Which earth? The conventional potting soil is suitable for the Bajaja tomatoes. You can also work a handful of hummus into the soil and add some sand to it. Good drainage is also very important for tomatoes.

Pour: The cocktail tomatoes need regular watering. Never let the soil dry out, it should always be moderately moist.

Fertilize: Regular fertilization is an absolute must. Start fertilizing when the plant bears its first fruits and feed the tomato throughout the harvest period. The tomatoes need a fertilizer containing potassium once a week. You can also use dandelion broth or manure as a natural alternative.

Looks: You don’t have to worry about running out. They don’t have to be exhausted.

To harvest: Harvest time begins in July, with the highest yields expected in August. If the weather is favourable, it lasts until the end of September. Sometimes the tomato produces plenty of green fruits, which never ripen due to the lack of light and the temperatures in September and October. Therefore, simply cut off any fruit that is not ready to harvest by the end of September. Otherwise they will rot and rotting fruit are entry points for mold.

Diseases, pests and other problems: In principle, the Bajaja tomatoes are considered to be extremely robust and easy to care for, they are rarely attacked by pests and are very disease-resistant. In the greenhouse they are sometimes attacked by whitefly, at home they sometimes fall victim to aphids, and in the garden with poor care they are attacked by spider mites. The most common fungal diseases include powdery mildew and downy mildew, as well as Fusarium wilt.

If there are changes in growth or if the leaves turn yellow, it is most likely due to a mistake in care. Such are, for example, a nutrient deficiency, which occurs due to rare or insufficient nitrogen doses, as well as direct sunlight, which burns the leaves.

The Bajaja plants are an easy-care, high-yielding strain that has been specially developed for containers, hanging baskets and even window boxes. As true sun worshipers, they thrive best in full sun. They are sensitive to temperature changes and wind. Otherwise they are fairly hardy container plants that are rarely attacked by pests and are also very disease resistant.