Home » Planting beans in pots and beds | > – Guide – Garden
Health

Planting beans in pots and beds | > – Guide – Garden

by admin
Planting beans in pots and beds | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 05/12/2023 09:51 a.m

Pole beans, fire beans or bush beans: many types of beans not only thrive in beds, but also in buckets on the balcony. Tips for sowing and planting.

At the latest after the ice saints from mid-May, the time has come: It’s time to “plant” the beans, as professional gardeners call it. Before you start, you have to decide which variety you want in the ground. Bush beans are very easy and quick to plant. Because the plants stay low and bushy, they don’t need climbing aids. They usually don’t get higher than 30 to 50 centimeters.

Runner beans and runner beans need climbing aids

Climbing aids for runner beans can be built from bamboo sticks or wooden slats.

Pole and decorative fire beans, on the other hand, always need a climbing aid, such as special trellises that are available in garden centers. Bamboo poles are also suitable. It is best to tie three or four poles together at the top like a tent. Alternatively, you can put a massive post in the bed and stretch cords from it to the ground.

If possible, bury the climbing aids about 60 centimeters deep so that they are stable. In addition, the sticks should be high enough: Pole and fire beans can grow up to three meters high.

Plant beans properly

Bean seeds lie in milk. © NDR

To soften the skin of the bean seeds, you can soak them in milk overnight.

For pole and fire beans, place about five to six seeds about three to four centimeters deep in the soil around the climbing aid. Bush beans can be sown in rows, placing a seed every five to ten centimeters in the seed furrow about three centimeters deep. So that the beans germinate faster, you can soak the seeds in water, chamomile tea or milk overnight before sowing. This saves about seven to ten days of germination.

See also  the mutation of a gene is decisive

The right location and soil

A flowering runner bean in a garden. © imago images Photo: Margit Brettmann

Fire beans are very decorative. They are therefore also suitable as ornamental plants.

Beans like deep, loose soil. While runner beans also prefer humus-rich soil, bush and fire beans are quite undemanding. In general, beans like locations that are as sheltered from the wind as possible, sunny and warm. But they also thrive in semi-shade. Beans grow particularly well in a mixed culture with corn and pumpkin.

Growing beans in a pot on the balcony

You can also plant beans on the balcony instead of in the garden. Both bush and pole beans thrive well in tubs. However, they do require large, deep planters so that they have adequate room to root. It is also advisable to choose a variety of runner beans that does not grow too high. It is important to keep the soil in the tubs evenly moist.

Beautiful privacy screen made of bean plants

Since climbing beans grow quickly, they are also well suited as a natural privacy screen. Fire beans with their bright orange-red flowers are particularly decorative. However, these plants are cross-pollinators and therefore need a second variety in the vicinity so that they not only set flowers but also pods later.

When are beans ready for harvest?

Beans climb up a post. © imago images Photo: Harald Lange

When the beans are ripe, they should be harvested quickly.

The beans can be harvested about two to three months after sowing. The fruit should not ripen for too long, as this will affect the taste. To check if the beans are ripe, simply break open a bean. The vegetables are ripe when the crack is smooth and the inside is green and juicy. The seeds in the beans should be no larger than an inch. Important: Raw beans are poisonous, so never eat them uncooked.

See also  Entrance test for the specialties of Medicine. The charge of the thousand at the fair for examination

Further information

A woman cuts French beans from a bean plant. © NDR Photo: Kathrin Weber

If you let beans and peas grow longer, you can easily get seeds. When is the perfect time to do this? more

Various types of fresh beans on a wooden table. © Fotolia.com Photo: Marek Gottschalk

Green beans, broad beans, kidney beans: beans are healthy. What makes them different? How are they prepared? picture gallery

Vegetable patch © fotolia Photo: Joachim B. Albers

Carrots, cabbage or lettuce: there is an optimal time for sowing for many types of vegetables. A sowing calendar. more

Freshly harvested vegetables in a basket © imago/Imagebroker

Growing vegetables is very popular. Which types of vegetables are suitable for beginners and what should you pay attention to? more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | 05/12/2023 | 5:05 a.m

NDR Logo

You may also like

How are eggs stored after purchase? Tips to...

Martin Ehlers: “Don’t shake hands anymore” / The...

The challenges of fighting cancer: from new drugs...

Popular fruits: This is what happens in the...

only one out of three Italians used it...

Six health workers from Galliera with scabies –...

AI predicts Parkinson’s before symptoms appear with 96%...

damages for billions, huge work. From Tuesday the...

Carlo, Camilla and Diana, because we support those...

Early diagnosis and targeted intervention on the individual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy