Planting beans in pots and beds | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 05/12/2023 09:51 a.m Pole beans, fire beans or bush beans: many types of beans not only thrive in beds, but also in buckets on the balcony. Tips for sowing and planting.

At the latest after the ice saints from mid-May, the time has come: It’s time to “plant” the beans, as professional gardeners call it. Before you start, you have to decide which variety you want in the ground. Bush beans are very easy and quick to plant. Because the plants stay low and bushy, they don’t need climbing aids. They usually don’t get higher than 30 to 50 centimeters.

Runner beans and runner beans need climbing aids

Pole and decorative fire beans, on the other hand, always need a climbing aid, such as special trellises that are available in garden centers. Bamboo poles are also suitable. It is best to tie three or four poles together at the top like a tent. Alternatively, you can put a massive post in the bed and stretch cords from it to the ground.

If possible, bury the climbing aids about 60 centimeters deep so that they are stable. In addition, the sticks should be high enough: Pole and fire beans can grow up to three meters high.

Plant beans properly





For pole and fire beans, place about five to six seeds about three to four centimeters deep in the soil around the climbing aid. Bush beans can be sown in rows, placing a seed every five to ten centimeters in the seed furrow about three centimeters deep. So that the beans germinate faster, you can soak the seeds in water, chamomile tea or milk overnight before sowing. This saves about seven to ten days of germination.

The right location and soil





Beans like deep, loose soil. While runner beans also prefer humus-rich soil, bush and fire beans are quite undemanding. In general, beans like locations that are as sheltered from the wind as possible, sunny and warm. But they also thrive in semi-shade. Beans grow particularly well in a mixed culture with corn and pumpkin.

Growing beans in a pot on the balcony

You can also plant beans on the balcony instead of in the garden. Both bush and pole beans thrive well in tubs. However, they do require large, deep planters so that they have adequate room to root. It is also advisable to choose a variety of runner beans that does not grow too high. It is important to keep the soil in the tubs evenly moist.

Beautiful privacy screen made of bean plants

Since climbing beans grow quickly, they are also well suited as a natural privacy screen. Fire beans with their bright orange-red flowers are particularly decorative. However, these plants are cross-pollinators and therefore need a second variety in the vicinity so that they not only set flowers but also pods later.

When are beans ready for harvest?





The beans can be harvested about two to three months after sowing. The fruit should not ripen for too long, as this will affect the taste. To check if the beans are ripe, simply break open a bean. The vegetables are ripe when the crack is smooth and the inside is green and juicy. The seeds in the beans should be no larger than an inch. Important: Raw beans are poisonous, so never eat them uncooked.

See also Entrance test for the specialties of Medicine. The charge of the thousand at the fair for examination Further information

If you let beans and peas grow longer, you can easily get seeds. When is the perfect time to do this? more

Green beans, broad beans, kidney beans: beans are healthy. What makes them different? How are they prepared? picture gallery

Carrots, cabbage or lettuce: there is an optimal time for sowing for many types of vegetables. A sowing calendar. more

Growing vegetables is very popular. Which types of vegetables are suitable for beginners and what should you pay attention to? more