Status: 03/22/2023 5:25 p.m Really tasty, healthy and easy to care for: In order for blueberries to thrive, the shrubs need acidic garden soil. What is important when growing plants in the garden or in the tub?

Blueberries are among the most popular berries. Collecting them in the forest is difficult because the wild varieties are rare and very small. For a few years, however, the cultivated blueberry, which originates from America, has also been available as a garden plant. Bred from North American wild forms, it is easy to care for and bears larger fruit.

Planting time for blueberries in spring and autumn

Blueberries can be planted in spring or autumn: either in the bed or in a large tub with a volume of 70 to 100 liters and a diameter of around 80 centimetres. Depending on the variety, they grow one to two meters high, bloom beautifully and invite you to nibble. Blueberries prefer a sunny location. For a rich harvest, it is recommended to plant at least two different varieties. While blueberries are self-fertile, cross-pollination promotes fruit set and berry size.

The right soil for blueberries in beds and tubs

The right one Soil plays an important role in growing blueberries. The plants like it sandy to boggy and rather acidic. The pH should therefore be between 3.5 and 4. Special soil for rhododendrons is best suited for this. Alternatively, you can mix some of the soil yourself. Mix the bark mulch, leaves and pine needles well and fill a bucket or planting hole in the bed with a good half. Fill up the rest with bog bed or rhododendron soil.

Tip: Putting a sheet of foil in the excavated planting hole prevents the different layers of soil from mixing.

Do not plant blueberry bushes too deep

Blueberries are shallow roots and should not be planted too deep. It is best to place the plants flush with the soil in the wide planting hole or even let them protrude by two to three centimetres. After planting and watering, spread a layer of softwood mulch over the planting area.

care for blueberries

The care is quite uncomplicated: the blueberry is not cut for the first five years. It is advisable to break out the flowers in the first year. Then the bush does not bear fruit, but grows better. It is best to water the berry bushes with rainwater, because tap water is usually far too calcareous – this is not good for the blueberry.

AUDIO: Snack garden: fruit for the garden and balcony (37 min)

Further information Blueberries are delicious and healthy. Now the summer fruits are in season. Recipes and tips on buying and storing. more Fresh berries are delicious. In order for the harvest to be bountiful, the shrubs need the right care. more