Planting, caring for and overwintering a fig tree | > – Guide – Garden

The common fig (Ficus carica) is one of the oldest cultivated plants. The fig tree grows mainly in the Mediterranean region, where it produces many sweet, tasty fruits. In this country too, Mediterranean plants such as the fig are being planted more and more frequently. Modern breeds make this possible. Also the Climate change is one reason why more and more cold-sensitive plants are also thriving in our latitudes.

The right place in the garden

Figs need a sunny and sheltered spot in the garden. It is important that the plants are protected from cold north and east winds in winter. The south side of a house, for example, is well suited: It is very warm here in summer and the building gives off heat in winter. A courtyard also has a favorable climate. Figs grow as trees or shrubs and can grow four meters or more depending on the variety. The growth width can also reach up to four meters, which should be considered when choosing the location.

In order for the tree to bear fruit, make sure you buy a self-pollinating variety. Wild forms of the fig do not produce fruit in Germany because they depend on pollination by the fig gall wasp, which does not occur in Germany.

Plant figs in well-drained soil

The Garden soil should be nutrient-rich and permeable, because fig trees do not tolerate waterlogging. The best time for planting is in the spring after the ice saints in mid-May, then the fig has enough time to form strong roots until winter. For planting, dig a generously dimensioned planting hole and loosen the subsoil a little. If you have loamy, impermeable soil, you should create a drainage layer of gravel. Plant the figs just as deep in the ground as they were in the pot and water them vigorously after planting.

Are Fig Trees Hardy?

How much frost fig trees tolerate depends on the planted variety, the region and the location in the garden. The “Brown Turkey” and “Perretta” varieties, for example, are considered to be particularly hardy and should survive temperatures down to minus 15 degrees. How much frost a fig can tolerate also depends on its age: In the first few years, young plants absolutely need winter protection made of garden fleece. The roots are best protected by a layer of mulch, such as leaves.

Plant figs in pots and overwinter

If you live in a region with rather harsh winters or just want to be on the safe side, it is better to plant the fig in a pot. Varieties with a lower growth height such as “Rouge de Bordeaux” or the dwarf fig “Little Miss Figgy”, which only grows about one meter high, are best suited for this. Potted plant soil or a special soil for Mediterranean plants is recommended as a substrate. To prevent waterlogging, the planter absolutely needs a drainage hole. A layer of expanded clay or potsherds on the bottom of the pot will ensure that it does not clog.

During the summer months, the fig should be in a sunny, wind-protected spot. With the first frosts, the plant needs protection from the cold. In mild regions it can be sufficient to place the pot close to a roofed wall or in a carport. Additionally protect the bale with a layer of leaves and fir branches or a coconut mat. It is best to cover the crown with a winter fleece. Alternatively, place the fig tree in a conservatory or cool room with temperatures between zero and ten degrees. Since the fig sheds its leaves in autumn anyway, the room does not have to be particularly bright, in contrast to other Mediterranean plants.

Proper care for figs

Fig trees planted in the garden are relatively easy to care for. Young trees should be watered regularly after planting so that they grow well. The following applies: it is better to water a little once vigorously than several times. Older figs look forward to an occasional watering in summer when the drought persists and during fruit formation. For figs planted in tubs, the soil should be kept evenly moist, but never wet. Figs react to too much or too little water by dropping their leaves. Between April and September, fig trees in tubs can be fertilized with restraint, preferably with an organic fertilizer.

pruning fig trees

Fig trees should be pruned regularly. This applies in particular to branches with frost damage, if the plant is bare from the inside or if branches hinder each other’s growth and rub against each other. Always cut above a bud or a branch. The best time to cut back is usually at the end of February/beginning of March before they sprout. Important to know: pruning also minimizes the harvest. In this country, the fruits usually cannot ripen on newly formed shoots, a rich harvest can only be expected from the so-called biennial wood, i.e. shoots from the previous year.

harvest figs

It takes about three years for a newly planted fig tree to bear fruit. The period during which the harvest takes place depends on the variety. With some figs this is already the beginning of August, with others it is not until October. Some varieties bear fruit twice a year under good conditions. The best way to determine whether a fig is ripe is to gently press the fruit with your finger. If it gives way and there are slight cracks on the skin, it is ripe and suitable for consumption. Important: Only harvest ripe figs, because they do not ripen after picking.

Multiply figs in a glass of water

The easiest method of propagating fig trees is through cuttings. A healthy plant that has been growing in our latitudes for a long time and produces a lot of fruit is best. To do this, cut off an approximately 15 centimeter long and mostly woodless shoot below one eye in spring. The shoot should not bear fruit and most of the leaves should be removed.

Another option is to place the cutting in a jar and change the water daily. The location should be evenly warm, but not in full sun. After about three weeks, the first fine roots should have formed. Then the young plant can be planted in a pot. It is best to use a mixture of some sand and potting soil as the substrate. Alternatively, plant the cutting directly into the substrate mix. Propagation by seed of self-pollinating varieties is not recommended. Most of these plants do not produce fruit.

