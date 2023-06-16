Planting, caring for and pruning mock orange > – Guide – Garden

Status: 07.06.2023 2:49 p.m From the end of May, the pipe bush impresses with its white flowers and its beguiling scent of jasmine. In order for it to bloom lushly every year, the shrub must be pruned. Tips for care.

The European mock orange (Philadelphus coronarius), also known as false jasmine, scented jasmine or farmer’s jasmine, is an undemanding ornamental tree that belongs to the hydrangea family. Depending on the variety and species, it can grow up to 1.20 meters wide and four meters high in a very short time. From the end of May until well into June, the otherwise deciduous plant shines in abundance of white flowers. Especially in the evening, mock oranges unfold their intense, sweet fragrance.

The perfect location: partially shaded to sunny

The mock orange tree is suitable for both sunny and semi-shady locations. A location with sufficient sun is an advantage so that the flowers can show themselves in all their glory. The garden soil should be evenly moist and not too dry. The shrub does not tolerate waterlogging. Orange chanterelles do well as rose companion, beside Delphiniums and bluebells or in a solitary position and as a flowering hedge plant.

It is best to plant chanterelles in autumn

In garden trade and nurseries there are mock oranges either with bales or as container goods. As long as it is frost-free, the ornamental tree can be planted in the garden at any time of the year, but autumn is ideal. To do this, dig a hole about twice as wide and deep as roots or clods and place the plant in it. So that the plant grows well, it is best to mix the excavated soil with fertilizer and add it to the planting hole. Then water vigorously.

Even those who only have little space in their garden don’t have to do without a chanterelle tree: The “Belle Etoile” variety, for example, only grows to a maximum of 1.50 meters wide and high and thus remains quite compact.

Cut and thin out the chanterelle tree





Mock orange trees grow rapidly in height and width. However, they are easy to cut and can always be brought back into the desired shape. The shrub should be thinned out every two to three years after flowering at the end of June. To do this, cut back old, dead and diseased branches close to the base and leave young, smooth shoots. This promotes the formation of new flower buds and prevents flowering laziness.

If you want to rejuvenate your chanterelle tree, you can cut it back radically – preferably in late winter. In this way, however, the flowers do not appear for one to two years.

Caring for mock oranges properly





As soon as the first fresh shoots grow in spring, mock orange trees need organic fertilizer. You can either make it yourself for example with a specially created compost, or buy it in stores. Organic fertilizers unfold their effect slowly, but evenly and over a longer period of time. Mock orange trees are often infested by the black bean aphid in spring. The animals collect in particular on young shoots and the flower buds. In the case of a light infestation, it is often sufficient to expel the lice with a powerful jet of a garden hose. Alternatively, a broth of nettles can help.

Since the chanterelle tree is a hardy plant, it can spend the cold season outdoors without further protection.

Mock orange attracts many insects

Not only we humans like the unique scent of the chanterelle tree, it also attracts all kinds of insects into the garden. If you want to do something for nature conservation, you should therefore choose a variety with single flowers when you buy it. butterflies, bumblebees and Due to the open flower shape, bees can access the nutritious nectar particularly well.

