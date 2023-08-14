Planting flower bulbs in August: the 5 most beautiful types

In August, the planting season is slowly coming to an end. But there are also flowers that should be planted right now. Which flower bulbs to plant in August? And what needs to be considered?

Flower bulbs are planted in autumn – that is clear to most hobby gardeners. But does that apply to all bulbous flowers? Of course not. This is a common misconception: most people’s flower bulbs spring bloomers are planted in the fall. But there are many other bulbs that bloom in summer and fall that need to be planted at different times. Here are five flower bulbs to plant in August.

Planting flower bulbs in August: 5 beautiful ways

If you want a beautiful, blooming garden, you have a lot to do outdoors. Especially when planting, the requirements of the individual plants should be met, otherwise you will later be surprised about the missing flowers.

In addition to being in the right place, flowers must also be planted at the right time, otherwise they will not bloom. A lot of patience is required, especially with bulb flowers, because they usually only develop their beauty after a few months. Nevertheless, it is worth planting a few flower bulbs in the garden or in tubs, as they will sprout by themselves at the right time after planting and are considered easy to care for.

The planting season for most flower bulbs starts as early as September. If you are impatient or you really want some of the following flowers in your garden, then you can plant the flower bulbs now. In late summer it is the turn of the autumn crocus, as well as some crocus and lily species.

Plant autumn bloomers in late summer: the autumn crocus

If you plant flower bulbs in August, the autumn crocus (Colchicum autumnal) definitely on the must-have list. After most of the summer flowers have faded, their blooming season begins and the pink to purple-colored blossoms embellish the autumn garden like a colorful carpet of flowers.

Autumn crocuses thrive in a sunny to partially shaded location, with the amount of sunlight determining the number of flowers. Furthermore, the location should be warm and sheltered from the wind and offer a nutrient-rich, well-drained soil.

August is the ideal planting time, as the bulbous plant is currently dormant. Plant the tubers about 10 to 20 cm deep in the ground. The following applies: plant a little deeper if the soil is dry. The optimal distance between the tubers is 20 cm. In the year after flowering, the tubers die off, but more daughter tubers form from them, which need the extra space. Water the soil thoroughly after planting. If you plant autumn crocus bulbs in August, they will take four to six weeks to flower.

Danger! Please note that the autumn crocus is poisonous to both humans and animals. There is a risk of confusion with wild garlic leaves, which grow at the same time and in the same place. To distinguish between the two, use the smell as a guide: Wild garlic leaves have a strong garlic aroma when crushed, while the autumn crocus leaves have no odor. The autumn crocus also looks very similar to some crocus species, in contrast to this, the leaves and flowers of the autumn flowering plant never appear at the same time.

A valuable flower: the saffron crocus

Der Saffron-Crocus (Crocus sativus) is one of the loveliest fall crocuses and is known to yield the most expensive spice in the world. The autumn bloomer is still planted as an underplant for shrubs with yellow or red autumn leaves to create a beautiful ensemble in early autumn. Choose a location that is as sunny as possible, preferably in a rock garden. The plant also thrives in partial shade, but forms significantly fewer flowers there.

From the beginning of August you can put the tubers of the saffron crocus in the ground. To do this, first measure a planting hole about 7 to 10 cm deep. Plant several tubers in groups with at least 10 cm between them. If necessary, place some construction sand underneath as drainage. From mid-October, the first violet flowers with their long orange-red threads open. You can harvest and dry these in October.

The yellow flowering gold crocus

Also known under the names thunderflower, autumn goldcup and sternbergie, the gold crocus (Sternbergia lutea) beautiful accents in the autumn garden. The plant looks similar to the autumn crocus, but the difference is that the leaves appear together with the flowers. In addition, Sternbergia is the only yellow bulb that blooms in late summer and autumn. Under favorable conditions, the golden crocus flowers in the year of planting, although it takes about 6 weeks to flower.

Plant the golden crocus in August in a sunny spot, ideally in the rock garden. Place the bulbs or tubers about 6 to 10 cm deep in the ground at a distance of about 10 cm. The yellow flowers open in September or October, depending on when they are planted.

Plant summer bloomers in August: the Madonna lily

Lilies are one of the low-maintenance garden flowers that can beautify the garden for years. The flower bulbs remain in the ground and enrich the garden with impressive flowers every year when they are in bloom. What many people don’t know is that lilies are bulbous plants. And as such, they need to get into the ground at the right time. For most lily species, the general planting season is from September to March. There are two exceptions, including the white Madonna lily (A white lily).

In contrast to the other summer bloomers, the bulbs of the Madonna lily are planted in August of the previous year. It takes them just under a year to establish themselves and show off their magnificent blooms next June and July. The right location is sunny, but protected to a certain extent from the blazing midday sun.

Lilies like well-drained, humus-rich, alkaline or slightly acidic soil that does not favor winter waterlogging. When planting, a drainage of sand or grit would be advisable. The white bulbs of the Madonna lily should be planted 30 to 50 centimeters apart so that the tips are just covered with soil. A planting hole of 5 cm is sufficient. Fill it up well so that it does not form a hollow and collect rainwater.

All types of lilies are suitable for planting both in beds and in pots.

Plant the imposing Turk’s cap lily

The other lily whose best planting time is in August is the martagon lily (Lily of the valley). This native species of lily is known for its nodding flowers that are shaped like a turban. The plant can have up to 40 flowers per stem, but the average is around 20.

The scented plant prefers a semi-shaded location where the soil is loose, nutrient-rich and slightly calcareous. Plant the bulbs about 30 cm deep in the ground, on a drainage of gravel and sand and a layer of rotted compost. The distance between each bulb should be about 10 cm. Fill the planting hole well with soil so that no hollow forms and water collects. The interestingly shaped flowers appear next June.

Also read: What flowers can you still plant in August?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

