Planting forget-me-nots: location, flowering time and care for healthy growth

Forget-me-nots (Myosotis) are popular with many gardeners. This is a gorgeous spring bloomer that appears in frothy blue flowers. The plant makes a good complement to other spring flowers and makes a gorgeous background for taller plants. It is also perfect for flower boxes. There are some specific care measures that you should follow if you want your plants to thrive. How to plant and care for forget-me-nots, read on!

Step-by-step instructions for sowing seeds

Sowing forget-me-not seeds indoors or planting mature plants directly in the garden is easy. How to proceed:

Forget-me-nots can be grown from seeds in early spring. Sow the seeds indoors up to 10 weeks before the last frost. They need a warm and bright environment to germinate properly. For sowing, choose a pot or tray with drainage holes. Fill them with potting soil. Scatter two to three seeds per inch across the soil surface. Then press the surface. Water thoroughly.

Be sure to keep the seeds evenly moist until germination as they germinate and root.

Once the seedlings have two sets of true leaves, it’s time to harden them off. This happens gradually. Expose the seedlings to outdoor conditions, but not all at once. One hour a day is sufficient. Be sure to place the seedlings outdoors in a sheltered spot from the wind and sun to avoid stress. Gradually increase the time you leave your seedlings outdoors. You can leave them outside for an additional hour every day. Over time, gradually expose them to more and more sunlight until they harden.

Which location to choose for the flowers outdoors

Once your seedlings are ready for planting, choose a suitable spot for them. The plants like full sun, so you should have a full sun location available. A location that is partially shaded in the afternoon would also be suitable. What kind of soil is suitable for the flowers? When planting forest forget-me-nots, regular garden soil is perfect; if you are planting true forget-me-nots then you need a soil that is well drained as the plant needs a lot of water.

All species tolerate poor, infertile soil, but do best in soil rich in organic matter. Plant forget-me-nots in moist but well-drained soil in a sunny or partially shaded spot. You can also plant forget-me-nots together with other shade-loving plants such as e.g. B. Plant the hosta so that you create an eye-catcher in the garden.

How to plant forget-me-nots in the garden

After preparing the location for your flowers, plant the seedlings in your garden. Here’s how: Dig holes four to six inches apart, making each hole slightly larger than the root ball of your plants. Then remove each plant from the container, loosen its root ball, place it in the hole, and then fill it in with soil.

When is the flowering time of the flowers

If you want your plants to flower this summer, you can plant them in spring. If you choose to plant your seedlings in summer or early fall, you will then have to wait because the flowers will not bloom until the following season.

Care tips for the delicate plants

Once you’ve planted the plants, give them plenty of water to set the soil and allow the roots to take root. Forest forget-me-nots like regular watering. How do you know when to water? Water the plants when the top inch of soil is dry. When it comes to true forget-me-nots, you have to consider that they are marsh plants, meaning they thrive in or near very moist soil, so don’t let them dry out.

Regularly check your forget-me-nots for weeds and remove them so the flowers can thrive. Another important tip: remove old blooms to encourage new growth and also ensure lush buds. When a flower begins to wither, cut the flower back to the first leafy stalk.

This is also how you control the spread of your forget-me-nots, because wilting flowers drop seeds that will bloom next year. You can grow the flowers as annual plants. For this you need to leave some of the flowers, which will naturally provide the bed with new growth in the next season.

Control the growth of the flowers. Forget-me-nots can quickly re-seed and spread to other areas of your garden if you don’t take action. If you want to limit the forget-me-not to a specific spot in your garden, then cut off the flowers to keep them from shedding too many seeds. You can also forgo perennial varieties and opt for biennials or annuals that don’t grow back every year.

