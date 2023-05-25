Planting hydrangeas in the bed: location, timing and procedure

Would you like to plant hydrangeas in the bed? Then do it right! This is the only way to enjoy as many flowers as possible and ensure that your plant keeps its beautiful colour. In this article you will find out which factors you should pay particular attention to when planting your hydrangea!

Planting hydrangeas in the bed – when is the right time

The ideal time to plant hydrangeas (Hydrangea) in beds is spring. In colder regions it is advisable to wait even until mid-May to avoid the risk of harsh late frosts. You can also plant hydrangeas in midsummer as long as you water them well, because they are water-loving plants. However, fall is not a good time to plant as the shrubs do not have time to mature properly and many of them freeze to death in the winter months.

Location and flowering time for different hydrangea species

The ideal location for hydrangeas is generally in partial shade. In full shade they often have few flowers and in full sun the shrubs need much more water, especially in hot weather. However, let’s take a closer look at what is the best location for hydrangeas, depending on their species.

Panicle Hydrangea : It blooms from August to October with mostly white flowers that turn green or pink in the fall. It likes a sunny or partially shaded location.

: It blooms from August to October with mostly white flowers that turn green or pink in the fall. It likes a sunny or partially shaded location. Samt-Hydrangea : This variety blooms with purple flowers in July and August and also has remarkable velvety, hairy leaves. Loves penumbra.

: This variety blooms with purple flowers in July and August and also has remarkable velvety, hairy leaves. Loves penumbra. Plate Hydrangea : It flowers between July and October. Their mock flowers attract insects. The location can be from sunny to semi-shady.

: It flowers between July and October. Their mock flowers attract insects. The location can be from sunny to semi-shady. Climbing Hydrangea : This is the only species that can grow on walls, trellises and trees. With its special bark structure and color, it also attracts attention in winter. It flowers between June and July and likes both sunny and shady places.

: This is the only species that can grow on walls, trellises and trees. With its special bark structure and color, it also attracts attention in winter. It flowers between June and July and likes both sunny and shady places. Forest Hydrangea: This species likes both shady and sunny locations. However, it is important to plant them in a place sheltered from the wind. It blooms between June and September.

This species likes both shady and sunny locations. However, it is important to plant them in a place sheltered from the wind. It blooms between June and September. Oakleaf Hydrangea: It has showy foliage with beautiful fall colors. Blooms in July and August. The location should be sunny to semi-shady.

What kind of soil do the flowering shrubs need

It is important that you prepare the soil before planting hydrangeas in the bed. These flowering shrubs thrive in moist, loose and slightly acidic soil with a pH between 5 and 6. A high humus content in the soil is also beneficial for flowering.

Find out here how you can measure the pH value of the soil yourself!

Plant and water hydrangeas in the bed

Dig a hole about 2-3 times the size and depth of the root ball. Mix some hydrangea soil with garden peat and fill half of the hole with it. Dig in the soil a bit so that the hydrangea soil mixes well with the substrate. Now take the hydrangea. If the root ball seems dry to you, place it in a bucket of water for a few minutes. When it’s wet, put the plant in the hole and fill it up with hydrangea soil. Stuff the top layer. The soil should fit snugly around the root collar of the hydrangea to allow the roots to develop. Finally, water the planted hydrangea.

A notice: You can plant hydrangeas in borders, but they also do very well in a pot on the balcony or terrace. Especially if you choose a vigorous variety with sturdy stems.

How often you should water hydrangeas depends on many factors, including the variety, time of year, location, substrate, etc. However, there is one basic rule that home gardeners should know – these shrubs love water and prefer a lot to a little watering. But of course an average dose is advisable.

How often should you water hydrangeas in beds in summer?: On warm days you should water at least once a day, on hot days it is advisable to water your plants at least twice, preferably in the morning. However, be careful not to get the leaves wet. Another thing to keep in mind is that if you regularly overwater your hydrangea, it will prevent the plant from digging its roots deeper into the ground to retain moisture. So strive for a golden mean. It would also be a good idea to mulch the soil to keep it from drying out quite as quickly in the heat.

Combine hydrangeas in the bed – Which grasses, flowers and ground cover are suitable companion plants? You can find out here!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

