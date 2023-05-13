Planting peppers: How to grow in a bed or pot | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 05/10/2023 11:17 a.m Growing peppers is not difficult at all: it takes about two weeks after sowing for the first tender plants to appear. Later they can be placed in a pot or in the bed.

If you don’t want to buy young plants, you can grow peppers yourself from seeds in February or March. For the cultivation you need in addition to the seeds Growing soil and small growing pots that can be easily made from egg cartons, for example.

Sow the peppers and grow them on the windowsill

For sowing, make a small indentation in the ground with your finger and place a paprika seed in it. Then sprinkle soil on top and moisten with a little water. Cover the small flowerpot with plastic wrap for the first few days until the seed has germinated. This keeps the air humidity constantly high and the temperature in the pot fluctuates less. Place this self-made mini greenhouse on the window sill and air it from time to time. The soil must be kept evenly moist. It takes about two weeks for the first tender plants to appear.

Peppers can grow outside from mid-May

In total, the pepper seedlings stay in the seed pot for about four weeks. Then it goes into a larger pot. Try not to damage the fine roots. Peppers are very sensitive to cold and are not allowed outside until mid-May after the ice saints. Then the young plants can either be planted directly in the bed or in a bucket on the balcony.

Sunny and sheltered location

The location should be sunny and sheltered from the wind, because the peppers originally come from South and Central America. To be on the safe side, the plants should be tied to bamboo sticks, for example, so that they do not buckle.

Remove the king blossom and cut out the peppers

In order for the pepper plant to grow vigorously, it is advisable to pinch off the first blossom that has formed, the so-called king blossom. It is located between the main shoot and the first side shoot. This stimulates the plant to produce many new flowers, from which numerous fruits will later form.

In addition, there is the recommendation to skimp on peppers. At Tomatoes, regularly breaking out infertile side shoots will result in more flowering shoots and a bountiful harvest. In the case of peppers, the greater harvest success is not so clear from the pinching, but it does not damage the plant. To do this, remove all new side shoots that form in the leaf axils during the entire growth phase. Continue pinching until the first fruits have formed.

The right fertilizer for peppers

Peppers should be fertilized regularly, organic vegetable fertilizer, compost or home-made plant manure are well suited. The vegetables also need a lot of water, in summer the plants should be supplied daily. Depending on the weather conditions, peppers are usually ready for harvest from August.

Recommended pepper varieties

The pepper with the name “Medusa” is only about 30 centimeters high, but bears many finger-length fruits in the colors yellow, orange and red. “Medusa” grows well indoors, of course also in the garden and is an absolute must with its dark green foliage eye-catcher. The differently colored fruits taste mild to medium hot. Another delicious variety is “Sumher”, a Turkish pepper with bright red, medium-hot fruits. Those who prefer something milder to sweet should choose the “Lombardo” variety.

