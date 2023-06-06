Planting, pruning and fertilizing rhododendrons | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 06/02/2023 3:47 p.m To prevent rhododendron from developing diseases, it must be planted in the right place. With good care, it can grow many meters high. The plant does not usually have to be cut.

It blooms lavishly in countless colors and can reach a considerable size over the years: rhododendrons, also known as alpine roses. The predominantly evergreen plant, which botanically also includes azaleas, adorns many gardens. Flowering time is usually in April and May. There are also varieties that bloom in summer or autumn. Since all parts of the plant are poisonous, gloves should always be worn when gardening.

The right location: where do I plant rhododendrons?

The location plays an important role in the health of rhododendrons. Because the plant only feels really comfortable in light shade or partial shade. Rhododendrons are therefore ideally suited as a neighboring plant to shady trees. Some wild species such as Rhododendron hirsutum also tolerate a sunny location.

The dark green leaves look particularly attractive in combination with fine and light-leaved shrubs and perennials. Pretty companions are about Funkie, foam flower, elf flower, memorial and alpine bells.

Many different rhododendron varieties





There are more than 1,000 rhododendron species and countless varieties. They differ not only in the colors of their flowers, which range from white to dark purple, but also in their height and width. While classic rhododendrons can grow several meters high and require a corresponding amount of space, dwarf rhododendrons (Rhododendron impeditum) and dwarf azaleas (Rhododendron obtusum) are ideal for smaller gardens and tubs. Some do not grow higher than 30 to 45 centimeters and are also suitable for Steingärten

Plant rhododendrons

The best time to plant rhododendrons is from April to mid-May and from September to mid-November. The moor bed plants have special demands on the soil: it must be lime-free, loose, nutrient-rich and permeable to water, with an acidic pH value of 4.5 to a maximum of 6. Since many garden soils do not correspond to this acid value, a special soil for rhododendrons is recommended.





Rhododendrons are so-called shallow roots and should not be buried too deep. Therefore, dig the planting pit three to four times wider and a little deeper than the root ball and fill it with the special soil. This allows the plants to take root in optimal soil for a number of years. Even if it is not easy: If rhododendrons have many buds when planted, it is better to remove them. So he can grow better.

A mulch layer of pine or spruce bark up to three centimeters thick keeps the soil moist longer and prevents weed growth. Since bark mulch causes a lack of nitrogen, it should be fertilized with horn shavings or bone meal before spreading the material.

Caring for and watering rhododendrons





It is best to only use rainwater for watering, as rhododendrons are sensitive to lime. Coffee grounds, which are dissolved in the irrigation water, help against limescale in the water and on alkaline soils. It has a low pH value and is therefore particularly suitable for plants such as rhododendrons. Wilted inflorescences of large-flowered rhododendrons should be broken out. This prevents the plant from putting all its energy into forming seeds. Instead, the energy flows into new new leaves and flower buds. Also regularly remove weeds from around the plant.

The first fertilization takes place before flowering and the second with half the amount at the end of June to mid-July. A mixture of equal parts complete fertilizer and horn shavings is recommended. A bush of one meter in height and width needs about 100 grams of the mentioned mixture for spring fertilization. Small-leaved rhododendrons get by with half the amount of nutrients.

When and how do I prune rhododendrons?





In principle, it is not necessary to prune rhododendrons. If it still needs to be trimmed, the optimal cutting angle is around 45 degrees (half a right angle) so that no water can collect on the cutting edge. Since the so-called dormant buds are directly under the leaf tuft or the branch, the cut should be made under a branch.

Suitable months for pruning are the time before flowering, around February to early March, and the time after flowering, i.e. from the end of May depending on the variety. Important: A radical pruning is noisy Federal Nature Conservation Act in the period from March 1st to September 30th not allowed, so only possible in early spring. Rhododendrons will certainly sprout again even if they are pruned hard into perennial wood. If you value a nice round growth habit, rhododendrons can easily be trimmed after flowering.

Recognize and treat rhododendron diseases

If the rhododendron shows signs of being eaten or stunted and brown foliage instead of lush green leaves, it is extremely annoying. Unfortunately, even the most perfect location is no guarantee of a healthy plant for life. Diseases can be identified most quickly on the leaves and buds – the diagnosis is usually unequivocal.

Rolled up leaves on the rhododendron – a sign of drought

A typical sign of dryness is curled leaves. The rhododendron tries to protect itself by reducing the evaporation surface. This can also happen in dry winters. Targeted watering of the root ball usually helps quickly.

Yellow leaves indicate nutrient deficiencies





Yellow leaves on rhododendrons are usually a sign of nutrient deficiency. If the leaves are consistently yellow, the plant is usually lacking in nitrogen. If the leaves also have a green bone pattern, iron is missing. The reason for this is that the pH value of the soil is too high, which can also be caused by watering with hard water. The rhododendron can then only poorly absorb the nutrients in the soil.

A special rhododendron fertilizer from specialist shops supplies the plant with the missing nutrients in the short term. In addition, the soil should be improved with special soil for rhododendrons. If this does not help, it is better to transplant the plant to a suitable location.

What to do with fungus and mold infestation?

If the leaves turn brown at the edge or tip, the rhododendron is suffering from a fungal attack, the leaf spot disease. The only thing that often helps here is to use an antifungal agent (fungicide) that is precisely tailored to the infestation. If a grayish layer appears on the leaves, the gray mold rot has struck. It occurs mainly in very humid and warm weather. A special fungicide can also help here. Dispose of fallen leaves in household waste.

Rhododendron cicada causes black-brown buds





Black or brownish dried up buds with dark hairs on them are the result of infestation by the rhododendron planthopper. The harmful insect bites into the bud and lays its eggs there. Through the piercing, a fungus also penetrates deep into the bud. First measure: Collect all affected buds and dispose of them in the household waste. This reduces infestation by the next generation of cicadas.

The greenish-yellow cicada larvae usually hatch in May and can be found on the undersides of leaves. Regular spraying of the leaves with neem oil should help to combat the pest biologically. Sprays against sucking and biting insects fight the cicada chemically. So-called yellow boards, to which the insects stick, help in a more natural way.

Fight the vine weevil





Leaves gnawed at the edge of the leaf are an unmistakable sign of the vine weevil. The most dangerous are the larvae of the nocturnal animal, because they live in the ground and eat the roots there. Upended clay pots placed in the root area are effective for combating. During the day, the vine weevil uses this as a hiding place and is so easy to collect. Roundworms, so-called nematodes, help against larvae. These natural opponents invade the pests and eat them up. Nematodes are available in garden shops and are absolutely harmless to humans and animals.

Foliar burns on hot days can be avoided by only watering early morning and late evening and never pouring water directly over the leaves.

