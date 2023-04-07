Planting raspberries in pots is just as easy as planting them in the ground. It’s a great option for any gardener or beginner who has poor soil, a shady yard, or very little garden space but still wants to enjoy a homegrown raspberry crop. So, if you want to pick raspberries on your own patio in the summer, here’s what you should do!

Which raspberry varieties grow well in pots?

In theory, any berry bush you can plant in the garden can grow in a pot. However, shorter, more compact varieties that stand upright without support are easier to care for. If you want to make it easy on yourself, look for raspberry varieties labeled “ideal for pots” at your local gardening store. But in general, you can choose any variety that catches your eye. You can grow both summer-fruiting berry bushes and fall-fruiting varieties in pots. The former ripen from June to August and require support. The latter ripen between August and October and grow upright.

Here is one of the best raspberry varieties suitable for growing in pots:

„ Autumn Bliss ‘ is one of the earliest autumn varieties. She produces heavy yields of delicious fruit from August through fall. With a height of up to 150 cm, she is ideal for growing in a large pot.

‘ is one of the earliest autumn varieties. She produces heavy yields of delicious fruit from August through fall. With a height of up to 150 cm, she is ideal for growing in a large pot. „Little Sweet Sister‘ is an autumn variety that bears deep red fruits from mid-July to autumn. They reach a maximum height of 100 cm.

Plant raspberries in a pot – follow these steps

Follow this guide to planting your potted raspberries the right way!

If you plant raspberries in a pot, you should choose a pot with a diameter of at least 61 cm. If the container isn’t big enough, the plants probably won’t thrive. Also, hardiness is lower and the plants could be killed off by cold weather, which would not mind canes planted in larger pots. Fill your pot with soil-based compost to stabilize the plant. Then position six sticks around the jar and press the compost around them. Pour them well. The most important thing in caring for raspberry pots is regular watering. You must also ensure that the soil/compost mixture never becomes bone dry. Caring for the raspberry pots also includes feeding your plants. Feed them a high-potassium fertilizer according to label directions. This will encourage the formation of abundant fruit.

Pruning raspberry bushes in pots – how to do it right

Raspberry pruning is different for fall and summer fruiting varieties. Fall fruiting varieties will bear raspberries on canes growing that year. Summer-fruiting raspberries bear fruit on canes that have already grown the previous year.

If you autumn-fruiting raspberry cane e, pruning is very simple: cut the canes back to 3 cm above ground level in mid-February. That sounds drastic, but it will bring them back to life in mid-March and provide another year of delicious raspberries!

e, pruning is very simple: cut the canes back to 3 cm above ground level in mid-February. That sounds drastic, but it will bring them back to life in mid-March and provide another year of delicious raspberries! Summer fruiting raspberries should be cut back as soon as they stop bearing fruit. Cut down to ground level any canes that have borne fruit this year.

Can you overwinter raspberries in tubs?

Raspberries are hardy plants that do not need winter protection when grown directly in the ground. However, raspberries in pots are more susceptible to low temperatures and frost can occur. To prevent this, you should apply a layer of mulch and wrap pots with wool or bubble wrap to protect them. It is also advisable to place the potted plants on a leeward part of the balcony or terrace to protect them from precipitation and wind.

When temperatures rise, water the plants to prevent the soil from drying out, but only sparingly as raspberries don’t like being in cold, damp soil.

Planting raspberries in a pot – more care tips

Whether in pots or directly in the ground, raspberries must not dry out. During the growing season, potted raspberries need to be watered regularly to keep the soil moist but not wet.

Tipp: Use rainwater whenever possible as it does not contain any chemical compounds that can be found in tap water.

Since raspberries are heavy feeders, the soil in the pot can quickly become nutrient-poor. So feed your plants to encourage a good harvest and avoid nutrient deficiencies. In addition to a slow release fertilizer applied at planting, raspberries can benefit from a regular application of liquid feed during the summer months.

Tipp: Watch out for yellowing raspberry leaves, which may indicate nitrogen, magnesium, or iron deficiencies.

Also, it’s best to repot raspberries into fresh compost every other year to maintain soil health and nutrient levels.

How can you multiply raspberries? You can find simple methods here!