The shapes, colors and scents of roses are undeniably beautiful, but their season can be short. Combining the roses with other plants not only brings out the beauty of their flowers, but also ensures that your beds have a much longer season. We have compiled a list of the best plants to plant under the roses.

Underplant roses: The best rose companions for your garden

Growing plants next to roses isn’t just for aesthetics, although it’s always nice to have other flowers blooming in your roses’ off-season. However, roses require direct sunlight and well-drained soil. So make sure you choose plants that meet these conditions.

What should you pay attention to?

Roses do not like too much competition and it is recommended to surround them with plants that are not too aggressive and invasive as they can overwhelm your roses.

The rose companions should be planted at least 30 cm away from your roses so that their roots are not disturbed.

Ensure good air circulation around your plants to avoid pest infestations and diseases. If you take good care of your roses, you can surround them with many interesting companions.

Plant lavender as a companion to roses

Lavender and roses are a classic pair that is often planted close together. The short purple tips of the lavender are a wonderful balance to the tall stems and cupped flowers of the roses.

Both thrive under the same conditions. Some types of roses, like shrub roses, love well-drained soil, just like lavender. Full sun, which gives lavender its zest, is also favored by some varieties of roses.

Lady’s mantle is a suitable groundcover

Lady’s mantle is the perfect perennial to plant under the roses. It is relatively short and makes a great groundcover with its small yellow flowers. It’s also an interesting bedding plant and a good choice if you’re looking for a simple rose companion that will cover up the stems of your tall roses.

Combine the catnip with roses

Catnip is a classic among roses. The luscious blue blooms engulf the rose petals and obscure their stems. Prune your catnip after it blooms and it will bloom again and again.

Underplant roses with delphiniums

The delphinium can already bloom in the cool spring days. If you’re impatient for your roses to start, comfort yourself with delicate delphiniums until the roses catch up.

Foxglove goes great with roses

Tall plants also go well with roses, especially foxgloves. Planted together they make a striking pair and make interesting flower beds.

Foxglove’s tubular flowers bloom in late summer and can be pink, purple, white and even yellow, a variety of colors to compliment any rose.

The foxglove thrives in both shade and full sun and can be paired with any rose variety.

The verbena is suitable as a rose companion

Many sun-loving annuals like verbena hold up well all summer and fill the space between the roses beautifully.

It has modest water requirements and benefits from the heavy fertilizing that the roses require.

Use stone herbs to plant roses underneath

The stone herbs grow low and form a beautiful carpet of delicately colored flowers. They look very beautiful in combination with roses.

Stone herbs prefer a nutrient-rich soil with good drainage. They don’t like full sun and they make a wonderful choice for rose bushes planted in shadier spots. They smell similar to honey and, combined with roses, make the air in the garden irresistible.

Geraniums as ground cover under roses

Roses look great when underplanted with geraniums. These low-growing plants feel comfortable and create a living mulch that protects the rose roots and complements the blooms with their whites, pinks, and blues.

Combine sage with roses

The sage flowers for a long time and its pointed shapes give a contrasting structure. He is a great rose companion. Salvia also attract a large number of beneficial insects and are said to help keep powdery mildew and black spot diseases at bay. They are among the most reliable and adaptable garden plants. They start blooming just before the roses and last for weeks. Be sure to cut off the flowers so they keep getting new ones.

Snapdragons as rose companions

The snapdragons are a popular plant in spring. Their long, trunk-shaped flowers contrast well with the shapes of the roses. They fill in the gaps and ensure an irresistible bloom in almost every colour.

To ensure the magical sight, the snapdragons should get a lot of sun.

Underplant roses with velvet flowers

The velvet flowers are the ultimate companion plant. They look very good with roses, they have similar needs and also attract some beneficial insects. They enhance the growth of roses and their yellow, orange and golden hues bring life to rose beds and beautify your garden.

The velvet flowers are easy to care for, they love full sun and should only be watered once a week.