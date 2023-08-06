Planting strawberries in summer > – Guide – Garden

Status: 08/04/2023 09:52 a.m

Between July and the end of August is the best time to plant new strawberries for the coming year. With a few tricks, the harvest of the delicious fruits turns out to be plentiful.

If you want to have a rich strawberry harvest next year, you should plant new strawberry plants in summer, because the time from mid-July to the end of August is ideal for this. In principle, strawberries can always be planted, even in spring, but then the harvest will be smaller and the fruits will not be as large. If planted in the summer, the plants will root better.

Prepare the garden soil for the strawberry plants

Late summer is the perfect time to plant strawberries.

For the new plantings you can either buy plants or use cuttings from existing strawberries. In both cases it is important that they have formed enough roots. Strong leaves indicate that the plants are healthy. Strawberries like a sunny and sheltered location. To avoid disease, they should not be planted in an existing strawberry bed. Remove weeds and loosen the soil before planting.

Use organic fertilizer

Leaf or bark compost as well as organic fertilizers such as horn meal are suitable fertilizers. Rule of thumb: You need about 30 g horn meal or about three liters of leaf compost per square meter. Classic garden compost is less suitable because it usually contains too much lime. This lowers the pH value in the soil, but strawberries need a slightly acidic soil. The trade also offers special berry fertilizer.

Planting distance: Don’t plant strawberries too close together

Important: The plants must have enough roots so that they grow well.

The distance between the plants should be about 30 centimeters, the rows should be about 80 centimeters apart. The plants must not be too dense so that they dry well after rain. When inserting, make sure that the so-called heart is not buried in the middle of the strawberry plant, it may be covered by a maximum of one third with soil. However, the planting hole must be sufficiently deep so that the roots are not compressed. Press the plant down well and water immediately.

Water strawberries properly and remove weeds

Then – especially during longer dry periods – water regularly. It is best to place a drip hose on the plants. If this is not possible, always water from below and preferably in the morning so that the berries can dry off well during the day. Flushing the leaves promotes fungal infestation, such as white spot and red spot disease.

Also remove weeds regularly. To do this, work through the bed with a hoe or a shovel so as not to damage the roots of the strawberry plant. A thin layer of mulch made from dried grass clippings also helps against weeds. Cut off the first flowers and runners that form after planting. They cost the plants too much energy.

Which strawberry varieties are good for the garden?

Strawberries are diverse. There are early and late bearing varieties as well as those that bear fruit several times a year.

A basic distinction is made between once-bearing and multiple-bearing varieties. The once-bearing ones can be harvested for about two to three weeks. Recommended and fairly uncomplicated are the varieties “Daroyal”, “Polka”, “Senga Sengana” and “Korona”. All are early or mid-early varieties with relatively high yields and good taste. A good late variety is “Malwina”, it bears fruit until August.

Varieties that bear fruit several times, such as “Ostara”, “Rapella” or “Mara de Bois”, produce fruit for about four to five months. They also include the aromatic wild strawberry. It provides fruit for months, but has the disadvantage that it spreads very quickly in the garden. If you combine early and late fruiting varieties, you can harvest throughout the summer.

Plant strawberries as ground cover or as a vine

If you want to try something new, you can create a strawberry meadow. Ground-covering strawberries such as the “Florika” variety are suitable for this – a hybrid of wild and garden strawberries. About four to five plants are needed for one square meter of meadow. Climbing strawberries climbing on fences or posts are also very decorative.

Trouble-free overwintering

If the strawberries were planted in time, the roots reach up to 50 centimeters deep into the garden soil in winter. They are well protected in the cold season and will sprout vigorously next year. If you have exceeded the right time for replanting a little, protect the young plants with spruce branches as a precaution during the first frosts.

