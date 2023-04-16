Planting strawberries in the raised bed: instructions + advantages!

Strawberries can be grown almost anywhere – in a raised bed, in a pot or on the balcony. In this article, however, we will tell you how you can plant strawberries in raised beds and what advantages this brings.

Why should you plant strawberries in raised beds?

Raised beds are good for many plants, including strawberries, for a number of reasons. One reason is weed control. Typically, a raised bed will have some form of liner that will keep existing grass and weeds under the growing area until they eventually die.

The second reason raised beds are so beneficial has to do with the soil. Raised beds are usually filled with balanced, nutrient-rich soil that is optimal for plant growth. It’s easy to amend the soil each year, and less nutrients are washed out of the garden by rain and regular watering.

Strawberries do particularly well in a raised bed because it limits the spread. Strawberry plants will stolon and spread like weeds in the right conditions. This might sound good if you love strawberries, but you may end up with fewer fruits if you let them escape. When your strawberry plants are in raised beds, it is easier to protect them from pests and to remove diseased or weak plants. Their fruits are also easier to harvest.

Which strawberry varieties are suitable

Most varieties are suitable for growing strawberries in a raised bed, as long as the location is warm and sunny. The only exception are wild strawberries (Fragaria vesca), which cannot tolerate heat and strong sunlight and prefer to grow in partial shade. Here are some popular strawberry varieties for growing in raised beds.

Elvira : Early ripening variety with large, long-lasting fruits and a sweet-fruity aroma.

: Early ripening variety with large, long-lasting fruits and a sweet-fruity aroma. Mara des Bois : Small to medium sized light red strawberry with very good flavor but short shelf life.

: Small to medium sized light red strawberry with very good flavor but short shelf life. Ostara : Fast-growing variety with large, firm, juicy fruits and a good yield.

: Fast-growing variety with large, firm, juicy fruits and a good yield. Polka : High yielding strawberry with dark fruits that taste like sweet wild strawberries.

: High yielding strawberry with dark fruits that taste like sweet wild strawberries. We kiss each other: Classic strawberry variety with medium-sized, tasty fruits and vigorous growth.

What types of raised beds are best

The next step is deciding what type of raised bed you want to use. In truth, the most important thing is that your strawberry bed is in full sun, what the bed is made of is secondary. The good news is that there is plenty to choose from. Which one you choose will depend on your budget, your understanding of aesthetics, and the space you have.

How do you fill a strawberry raised bed?

The classic raised bed filling consists of several layers.

The first step in filling is to lay out a layer of newspaper, cardboard, or landscaping fabric. This bottom layer serves to kill grass and weeds at the bottom of the raised bed so they don’t get into the growing layer of soil and affect the health of your strawberry plants. Next, layer dead branches or trunks in the empty raised bed. Add grass clippings, twigs, flower stems, and similar materials to this layer. This layer fills the space and over time all this organic matter will decompose and enrich the soil in the raised bed. Finally, fill the top layer with rich soil mixed with slightly acidic compost.

Tipp: Strawberries grow best in slightly acidic soil with a pH between 5.8 and 6.2. Test the soil in your raised bed every 3 to 5 years using a home test kit or a commercial soil test from a lab. If needed, adjust the pH according to the instructions in the soil test results.

Planting strawberries in a raised bed – Here’s how

When to plant strawberries? New plants can be planted in your strawberry bed at any time from early spring to early summer. If your new plants are growing in small pots, you should carefully loosen the roots before placing them in the raised bed, especially if they were tied in the pot (the roots will circle around the pot). If they are bare root plants, spread the roots out in the planting hole, making sure the plant is positioned so that the crown is above the soil line and the roots are below.

At what distance to plant strawberries? Place the strawberry plants about 20 to 25 cm apart. Stagger the rows to give each plant enough room to grow. Ensure a good start to the growing season by watering plants regularly during the first year after planting, especially during dry periods.

Notice: When you plant strawberries in raised beds, the soil can dry out faster than when growing in the ground. Monitor soil moisture carefully and water vigorously as needed. Avoid only superficially watering the plants – a good, thorough watering is always better.

What goes well with strawberries in a raised bed + other tips that ensure a good harvest can be found here!