Planting the balcony: summer flowers for sun and shade > – Guide – Garden

As of: 05/04/2023 4:21 p.m Summer flowers like geraniums, petunias, and lobelia bloom in bright colors. Cleverly combined, they look particularly beautiful. Planting ideas for sunny and shady balconies.

After the ice saints in mid-May, it’s time to plant lush, colorful summer flowers again. Annual flowering plants are commonly referred to as summer flowers, the flowers of which open during the summer months. As a rule, they are sensitive to frost and therefore only survive one gardening season. In combination with perennial Perennials that sprout again in spring ornamental grasses or Vegetable plants, they create a colorful picture in the window box. So that everything thrives, you should make sure when you buy that the plants have the same demands on light and water.

Plants for sunny locations

There is a large selection of plants for sunny locations. For example:

Chili

Diploading

Elfenspiegel, e.g. the “Elfie” variety

strawberry

dyer’s chamomile

Geranium (Pelargonium)

Hussar buttons

cape basket

Meal Sage and Fire Sage

Adderhead

Paprika

Paprika Petunias

marigold

Snowflake Flower (Bacopa)

Summer aster

Summer carnation

Spanish daisy

tomatoes

tomatoes The verbs

Zinnie

Zweizahn (Bidens)

Plants for predominantly shady locations

There are also suitable annual plants and perennials for the shade:

Begonia

Buntnessel

Currykraut

ivy

angel trumpet

Hard-working Lizzie and noble Lizzie

Fuchsia

Funkie (Cough)

Funkie (Cough) honeysuckle

hydrangea

Knollenbegonie

Lobelia (Lobelia)

snowflake flower

incense

Plastic, terracotta or concrete: which planters are best?

Whether plastic, terracotta or concrete: The Choosing the planter is a matter of taste, but each material has its pros and cons. Pots that stand on the ground can be solid so that they don’t fall over in the wind. Plastic is well suited for hanging baskets and boxes on the balcony railing because they are not that heavy. Very important: The containers must have holes so that excess water can drain off easily and no waterlogging forms. Pots on the ground should be on feet to ensure proper ventilation.

Which potting soil is recommended for summer flowers?

Which soil is best depends on what is to be planted. For pure flower boxes, soil with is possible organic long-term fertilizer is best. So the plants have an optimal basic supply for the beginning. However, the plants should also be fertilized regularly over the summer. If you want to plant vegetables or herbs, you should definitely use organic garden soil. In some cases, a special soil is worthwhile.

Plant the bed with summer flowers and perennials

If you don’t just have a balcony, but a whole bed at your disposal, you can also decorate it with summer flowers. Before the ice saints, make sure that the frost-sensitive summer flowers are not planted in cold areas in the garden that are endangered by ground frost. These can be recognized by the fact that they are lightly covered with hoarfrost or the snow there only melts later. Perennial perennials provide a colorful and at the same time hardy variety. Classics include delphinium, bleeding heart and peony.

