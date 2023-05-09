Planting the balcony: summer flowers for sun and shade > – Guide – Garden

As of: 05/04/2023 4:21 p.m
Summer flowers like geraniums, petunias, and lobelia bloom in bright colors. Cleverly combined, they look particularly beautiful. Planting ideas for sunny and shady balconies.
After the ice saints in mid-May, it’s time to plant lush, colorful summer flowers again. Annual flowering plants are commonly referred to as summer flowers, the flowers of which open during the summer months. As a rule, they are sensitive to frost and therefore only survive one gardening season. In combination with perennial Perennials that sprout again in spring ornamental grasses or Vegetable plants, they create a colorful picture in the window box. So that everything thrives, you should make sure when you buy that the plants have the same demands on light and water.
Plants for sunny locations
There is a large selection of plants for sunny locations. For example:
- Chili
- Diploading
- Elfenspiegel, e.g. the “Elfie” variety
- strawberry
- dyer’s chamomile
- Geranium (Pelargonium)
- Hussar buttons
- cape basket
- Meal Sage and Fire Sage
- Adderhead
- Paprika
- Petunias
- marigold
- Snowflake Flower (Bacopa)
- Summer aster
- Summer carnation
- Spanish daisy
- tomatoes
- The verbs
- Zinnie
- Zweizahn (Bidens)
Plants for predominantly shady locations
There are also suitable annual plants and perennials for the shade:
- Begonia
- Buntnessel
- Currykraut
- ivy
- angel trumpet
- Hard-working Lizzie and noble Lizzie
- Fuchsia
- Funkie (Cough)
- honeysuckle
- hydrangea
- Knollenbegonie
- Lobelia (Lobelia)
- snowflake flower
- incense
Plastic, terracotta or concrete: which planters are best?
Whether plastic, terracotta or concrete: The Choosing the planter is a matter of taste, but each material has its pros and cons. Pots that stand on the ground can be solid so that they don’t fall over in the wind. Plastic is well suited for hanging baskets and boxes on the balcony railing because they are not that heavy. Very important: The containers must have holes so that excess water can drain off easily and no waterlogging forms. Pots on the ground should be on feet to ensure proper ventilation.
Which potting soil is recommended for summer flowers?
Which soil is best depends on what is to be planted. For pure flower boxes, soil with is possible organic long-term fertilizer is best. So the plants have an optimal basic supply for the beginning. However, the plants should also be fertilized regularly over the summer. If you want to plant vegetables or herbs, you should definitely use organic garden soil. In some cases, a special soil is worthwhile.
Plant the bed with summer flowers and perennials
If you don’t just have a balcony, but a whole bed at your disposal, you can also decorate it with summer flowers. Before the ice saints, make sure that the frost-sensitive summer flowers are not planted in cold areas in the garden that are endangered by ground frost. These can be recognized by the fact that they are lightly covered with hoarfrost or the snow there only melts later. Perennial perennials provide a colorful and at the same time hardy variety. Classics include delphinium, bleeding heart and peony.
