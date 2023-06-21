Planting yarrow: Beautiful perennial for dry locations > – Guide – Garden

As of: 06/19/2023 4:33 p.m

The native perennial is absolutely easy to care for and loves sunny locations. Yarrow tolerates heat and drought, attracts insects and has many uses in the garden.

As a single plant, it sets accents, but also enriches entire garden areas when planted in groups: The yarrow (Achillea) is a versatile perennial, there are more than 100 species and numerous breeds. Palm-sized pseudo umbel flowers grow on the strong stems, which consist of many small individual flowers. In 2021 it was voted Perennial of the Year by the Bund Deutscher Staudengärtner.

Flowering period from June to September

Depending on the species, yarrows grow compactly or overgrow larger areas. The growth height also depends on the species: it varies between 10 and 150 centimetres. The flowers glow in yellow, pink, orange or white. Multicolored breeds are also popular. The flowering period usually begins in June and can last until September, depending on the variety. Not only do yarrows look great in perennial borders, they are also ideal companion plants for roses.

Planting yarrow: where, when and how?

Yarrows prefer well-drained garden soil.

Spring and fall are ideal planting times for yarrow. The perennials are undemanding and grow well in beds with well-drained and nutrient-rich soil. Poor garden soils can be improved with some compost before planting, heavy clay soils with sand or gravel. Before planting, water the root ball extensively, preferably in a bucket filled with water. The planting hole must be about twice as deep and wide as the ball. Water vigorously again after planting.

Divide and cut perennials

Yarrows are not long-lived plants and should therefore be rejuvenated by division every three to four years. The best time for this is just before budding in spring. After dividing, they can be replanted elsewhere in the bed or pot. Many species flower a second time if you cut them back vigorously immediately after flowering.

Common yarrow: Use as a medicinal plant

The yarrow is not only beautiful to look at, it is also used as a medicinal plant. The leaves of the common yarrow (Achillea millefolium), for example, can be dried and infused into a tea that calms the stomach. The fresh leaves are suitable as wound herb for the initial treatment of minor bleeding.

