MILAN – The European Commission has approved deucravacitiniba first-in-class, oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, candidates for systemic therapy.

Deucravacitinib is the first oral therapy with a new mechanism of action approved for this indication within the last 10 years. The decision is based on results from the Phase 3 POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 clinical trials, which demonstrated the superior efficacy of deucravacitinib taken once daily versus placebo and apremilast taken twice daily at weeks 16 and 24, with responses maintained for 52 weeks. Additional data from the POETYK PSO LTE (long term extension) study supported the approval. The POETYK clinical study program has demonstrated a consistent safety profile in patients over three years of continuous treatment.

“Psoriasis is a chronic immune-mediated systemic disease – says the doctor Piergiorgio Malagolihead of the PsoCare Unit of the IRCCS Policlinico San Donato in Milan -. Nine out of ten patients suffer from forma vulgaris, or plaque psoriasis, characterized by distinct oval or round plaques, usually covered with whitish scales. In Italy it is estimated that there are 1.8 million patients with psoriasis, of which about 500,000 have the moderate to severe form. It causes severe itching combined with pain, a burning sensation, tightness and dryness of the skin, cracking, scaling, redness and even bleeding. Because of these symptoms, the disease is very disabling and compromises the quality of life and productivity in the workplace. It is calculated, in fact, that over 90% of patients complain of a heavy impact on emotional well-being”.

“The European approval of deucravacitinib undoubtedly represents an important milestone – adds the professor Antonio Costanzo, professor of Dermatology and director of the UOC of Dermatology at IRCCS Humanitas Clinical Institute – Rozzano, Milan -. AND an oral therapy whose administration is very easy as it must be taken only once a day. It also does not require laboratory monitoring. Clinical trials have shown deucravacitinib to have significant and sustained efficacy on multiple key endpoints, including skin clearance and symptom intensity. From a clinical point of view it is a small molecule and the main therapeutic innovation is the very high selectivity of its mechanism of action. It can only block one protein, TYK2, essential for some receptors underlying the pathogenesis of psoriasis. At the same time, it does not inhibit other proteins such as JAK1, JAK2 or JAK3. All this translates into excellent efficacy of the treatment which also has good levels of safety and tolerability”.

From the two Phase 3 clinical trials, the most common adverse reaction is upper respiratory tract infection (18.9%) most frequently nasopharyngitis. The incidence of serious infections was 0.6% (vs. 0.5% in the placebo group). Most infections were mild or moderate in severity and did not lead to treatment discontinuation. In the first 16 weeks, infections occurred in 29.1% of patients treated with deucravacitinib (compared to 21.5% of those treated with placebo). The rate of infections and serious infections with deucravacitinib did not increase until week 52. The long-term safety profile of deucravacitinib in the extension study was consistent with findings from the Phase 3 studies.

In total in Europe, cases of psoriasis amount to about 14 million and the disease can occur at any age. It is also widespread in Italy where it affects a total of about 3% of the population. “In our country there is the problem of limited access to highly specialized medicines – continues Dr. Malagoli -. At the moment, only a few reference healthcare facilities, authorized at national level, administer the most innovative therapies. Dermatologists in the area hardly recommend medicines that they cannot prescribe to their clients. This situation can create problems, especially for patients affected by the most severe forms of psoriasis”.

“Another unmet need of Italian patients is to achieve long-term disease control – concludes Professor Costanzo -. For several years we have had very advanced treatments such as monoclonal antibodies or biological drugs available. However, these are injection therapies that require a cold chain. Therefore their administration can be very complex. Being able to have an oral drug such as deucravacitinib available in Italy in the future, which has a good level of efficacy and safety, could represent a great advantage”.