news“>Piacenza, 22 April 2023

news“>Play Offs, game 4 is from Piacenza. On April 25 semifinal playoff at the BLM Group Arena

news“>Daniele Lavia in attack against the Piacenza wall (photo Trabalza)

To know the name of the team that will gain access to the 2023 Play Off Scudetto Final, the fifth and final play-off match of the Semifinal series between Itas Trentino and Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza will be needed. The match on Tuesday 25 April at 18, scheduled again at the BLM Group Arena in Trento (live RAI Sport HD and Radio Dolomiti), became effectively necessary tonight, through the outcome of match 4 which at the PalaBanca in Piacenza saw the hosts prevail in three sets.

The 2-2 point in the calculation of the series arrived at the end of a match whose final result was far too severe for the Gialloblù, who fought head-on in each set, as the scores of the single partials clearly tell. Piacenza exploited the strength of her serve and the drive of her audience to better approach the match, leading the opening set from start to finish, but was able to catch up with her opponents even in the second and third sets, when Lorenzetti’s team had generously managed to get ahead in the score (22-19 in the middle period, 16-13 in the last). Three Itas Trentino players in double figures: 13 points for Kaziyski and Michieletto, 11 for Lisinac, all protagonists of the central set and of the repeated accelerations that the guests made several times during the match. Not enough to avoid taking the contest to the playoff challenge.

Below is the scoresheet for match 4 of the Semifinal of the SuperLega Scudetto Play Offs Credem Banca 2023 played tonight at the PalaBanca in Piacenza.

Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza-Itas Trentino 3-0

(25-21, 25-23, 25-23)

GAS SALES BLUENERGY: Brizard 1, Lucarelli 9, Simon 13, Romanò 12, Leal 17, Caneschi 2, Scanferla (L); Ne Basic, Hoffer, Recine, Gironi, Alonso, Cester, De Wejier. Herd Massimo Botti.

ITAS TRENTINO: Sbertoli 2, Lavia 3, Lisinac 11, Kaziyski 13, Michieletto 13, Podrascanin 1, Laurenzano (L); Nelli, Dzhavoronok, Pace. Ne D’Heer, Cavuto, Berger, Depalma. Herd Angelo Lorenzetti.

REFEREES: Vagni of Perugia and Pozzato of Bolzano.

DURABLE SET: 28′, 29′, 32′; tot 1h e 29′.

NOTE: 2,947 spectators, for a collection of 46,129 euros. Gas Sales Bluenergy: 7 blocks, 4 aces, 18 serving errors, 5 action errors, 52% in attack, 41% (14%) in reception. Itas Trentino: 6 blocks, 5 aces, 13 serve errors, 6 play errors, 41% in attack, 42% (20%) in reception. Mvp Romano.

