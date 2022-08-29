For once, the outburst of Fedez it was more than understandable. Necessary. Because health is a serious matter, much more than certain specious social network battles. In the past few hours, the rapper has literally been furious with an activist who had alluded to disease he faced in recent months: that rare pancreatic endocrine tumor that had forced him to undergo emergency surgery. The husband of Chiara Ferragniwho had decided to make his health condition public, returned to talk about that topic, this time with a particularly resentful tone.

In fact, in a series of stories on Instagram, the activist Serena Mazzini he had indirectly called him into question after attacking Chiara Ferragni. The social analyst took it out on the popular influencer accusing her of having depotezed the political debate through her interventions on the themes of the electoral campaign. She is also a legitimate accusation, given the degree of approximation with which Ferragni had ventured into that area that was not hers. Too bad, however, that the aforementioned activist, inviting the digital entrepreneur to spend herself in the battles of the left, then let herself go to statements that were nothing short of inappropriate.

Specifically, urging Ferragni to take to the streets for the minimum wage, to heritage on large incomes and the right to health, the analyst Mazzini had commented: “ Right to health, which is real, because even us mere mortals would like to defeat the cancer in three days instead of waiting for a colonoscopy for seven months “. A statement that made Fedez nervous and not a little, who felt called into question precisely on the painful experience of illness he went through in recent months and still today a reason for necessary attention. Thus, the rapper decided to reply in tone to the activist always through social media.

“ It is not the first time that this ‘activist’, supported by journalists and artists, plays on my illness, saying that I would be cured of a tumor in three days as if it were all a joke. Play on mine healing as if it were a fault moreover, without knowing that I was operated on urgently through the national health system like any common mortal … “, wrote Fedez, rather annoyed. In a subsequent story, then, the singer turned directly to Mazzini:” If you only knew the consequences of an intervention that has irreversible consequences, maybe you wouldn’t joke about it to spice up your desire for social criticism. I haven’t healed in three days. But to the human stupidity sometimes there is no cure “.