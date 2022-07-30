Home Health Play PS5 Games on iPhone! Sony officially released iPhone gamepad- ezone.hk – Game Anime – E-sports game
Health

Play PS5 Games on iPhone! Sony officially released iPhone gamepad- ezone.hk – Game Anime – E-sports game

by admin
Play PS5 Games on iPhone! Sony officially released iPhone gamepad- ezone.hk – Game Anime – E-sports game

Sony officially announced that it has cooperated with game equipment manufacturer Backbone One to launch a PS customized version of the handle, allowing iPhone users to play PS4 and PS5 games on their mobile phones.

The customized Backbone One controller is officially authorized by Sony, and the design is based on the PS5 DualSeanse controller. It has an independent App that can directly play PS5 and PS4 games through PS Remote Play streaming.

The Backbone One controller will be available first in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK for $99.99 (equivalent to approximately HK$780).

[Related news]WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD PS5 Licensed Edition is here! The first Sony officially certified M.2 SSD!

[Related news]PS5 pushes important system updates! Support automatic low latency mode!

Immediately[click here]use the App to watch more product unboxing technology videos

Source：Sony

See also  Ring Fit Fitness Ring SpeedRun World Record | 700 air cannon shots per level explained

You may also like

drop by drop, health to the death •...

The Italian aerospace company on a mission with...

Smallpox of monkeys, Spain confirms first death

DeepMind, the AI ​​of Alphabet, has published the...

Because the vaccine for doctors is a service...

The Italian aerospace company on a mission with...

Backbone One iPhone Joystick Plus Push Version for...

Vaccines against influenza and Covid in pharmacies, even...

“Goat Simulator 3” is scheduled to be released...

The Ffp2 masks ‘do not serve to protect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy