Sony officially announced that it has cooperated with game equipment manufacturer Backbone One to launch a PS customized version of the handle, allowing iPhone users to play PS4 and PS5 games on their mobile phones.

The customized Backbone One controller is officially authorized by Sony, and the design is based on the PS5 DualSeanse controller. It has an independent App that can directly play PS5 and PS4 games through PS Remote Play streaming.

The Backbone One controller will be available first in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK for $99.99 (equivalent to approximately HK$780).

[Related news]WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD PS5 Licensed Edition is here! The first Sony officially certified M.2 SSD!

[Related news]PS5 pushes important system updates! Support automatic low latency mode!

Immediately[click here]use the App to watch more product unboxing technology videos

Source：Sony