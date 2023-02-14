If we want to lose fat more effectively and maintain a good body weight, physical activity is fine, but the time of day in which it is done also counts. And late morning may be the best time. This is what is suggested by research carried out by scientists from the Swedish Karolinska Institutet and the University of Copenhagen, published in the journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences). The study, conducted on mice, measured how their fatty tissue reacted after a high-intensity training session performed in two moments of the day, one active and one rest (corresponding for humans to late morning and late evening). ‘Our findings suggest that late morning exercise may be more effective than late evening exercise in terms of boosting metabolism and burning fat. And this could prove to be beneficial for overweight peopleÂ» explained Professor Juleen . R. Zierath, the biologist who led the research.

The effects were observed in the ‘active phase’ regardless of food intake. ‘In fact, this conclusion is new,’ he comments Massimo Rapetti, nutritionist biologist who follows several elite athletes —. Until now, the effectiveness of training in the morning, after an overnight fast and with depleted glycogen, has been supported, in order to emphasize lipid metabolism. In short, I don’t eat at night and in the morning I push the body to use fatTO”. Rapetti warns that before drawing easy conclusions it is right to wait for the research “to be validated on humans as well”. But it could open up new perspectives for those who train for lunch. TO”Combining these results with what we already know and is consolidated, we could, for example, have a light breakfast and exercise at noonin order to take advantage of both the previous fast and the favorable time of the day». See also Tech Talk with Orietta Berti: the return to the future of a historical voice

Giorgio Rondelli, a long-experienced coach who has followed champions such as Cova and Panetta, confirms empirically that the (late) morning is the best time for training. â€˜Sure, it depends on what you have to do, but this is usually my favorite time. I see that the athletes are more ready and reactive». And the link with food? Â«Running in the morning on an empty stomach is something you do. But I’ve never considered it a mantra.’