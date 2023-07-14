Play sports, not just rehabilitation (14/07/2023)

Sport, to whose social function VITA magazine of July is dedicated, which you can download here, physical activity and movement do not involve the same commitment to the body, but once upon a time any type of effort was considered only as a source of damage for patients already suffering from some complications. Evidence gathered over years of research shows that, on the contrary, physical activity is important not only in terms of prevention (we told you about it in «Sport is good for you. But much more than you imagine») but also in many pathological conditions. This is also true in multiple sclerosis, an inflammatory autoimmune disease of the central nervous system determined by the progressive loss of myelin, the substance that covers the nerve fibers of the white matter in several areas, for which the practice of sport has remained a very controversial issue. long. Today, studies show that both sport and physical activity are essential for these patients, helping to cope with the effects of multiple sclerosis, such as fatigue, reduced endurance, loss of muscle mass and reduced strength. Confirming these results are the numerous non-professional athletes who devote themselves to sailing, canoeing, endurance sports such as running, cycling and swimming, some from before the diagnosis and those who start just to take control of their own lives. (In the picture, Cristina Nuti, from Milan, the first woman with multiple sclerosis to have completed an ironmen, i.e. 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of cycling and, subsequently, a marathon).

Although with great individual variability, the symptoms of this neurodegenerative disease, due to damage to nerve cells, are progressively disabling and include loss of balance, poor coordination, tremors, speech disorders, vision changes, decreased strength, loss of ambulation, loss of sphincter control, impaired cognition, dysphagia, pain, and chronic fatigability. Physical activity is considered an important and priority tool, to be combined with drug therapy, because it is able to significantly improve the patient’s quality of life, also reducing the progression of the disease. Recent research (such as this one) on the effects of physical activity on tissue regeneration in people with multiple sclerosis suggests that exercise has benefits on the central nervous system, inducing remyelination, axonal regeneration, and the genesis of oligodendrocytes, cells that produce the myelin sheath .

This was also discussed at the Rims congress Network europeo rehabilitation in multiple sclerosis: «We now know that sport relieves the symptoms of illness, promoting walking, improving strength, motor function and flexibility, reducing fatigue and stress, also thanks to the more relational aspects of sharing with others» explains Ludovico Pedullà of the Fism Scientific Research Area of ​​the Multiple Sclerosis Italian Federation “But we still need greater awareness and personalization to break down the barriers that still today prevent people with multiple sclerosis from starting or continuing to play sports.” Often, the young researcher reflects, they are mental barriers, dictated by fear of getting worse or tiredness; however, the advice of physicians, therapists or sports trainers specializing in multiple sclerosis should be followed on activities, intensity and frequency appropriate to the individual’s condition.

«It is important to convey the message that physical exercise is something separate, even in places, from rehabilitation in specialized centres» continues Pedullà «Paul Van Asch was a forerunner of this transfer of physical exercise outside the clinical centres, creating ad hoc exercises and events for people with multiple sclerosis». The organization that leads the Belgian physiotherapist is called Move to sport e for years it has been encouraging people with multiple sclerosis to participate in sports, especially outdoors, organizing events and training activities for sports and rehabilitation specialists. Also For years, the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Foundation has been promoting events to bring people with multiple sclerosis closer to sport, even those traditionally considered more difficultsuch as sailing, windsurfing or SUP and rowing, alongside running, Tai-Chi and Nordic Walking events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

