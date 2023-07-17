Home » Playing the drums, the ‘therapy’ that is good for autistic kids
Playing the drums, the 'therapy' that is good for autistic kids

Playing the drums, the ‘therapy’ that is good for autistic kids

Playing the drums not only for fun, to unload energy with music, and even to regain health. Treating autism in children, precisely through the energy that this tool manages to unleash. Already an English survey dating back to 2018, conducted by Ruth Lowry, doctor of the University of Essex, suggested this: “Drum playing improves motor skills and social health in children with behavioral and emotional problems.”

