Sony and PlayStation are currently finding themselves in hot water in the UK following a £5bn legal claim from consumer rights campaigner Alex Neill who says the company has been on the PlayStation Store for six years “Cheat people”.

As Sky News reports on the matter, the issue is related to the 30% commission on storefronts, which is considered an abuse of Sony’s market power, and it shows “unfair terms and conditions for game developers and publishers, forcing Consumers raise prices”.

“This game is for the Sony PlayStation,” Neal told Sky News. “Through this legal action, I stand up for the millions of Britons who have been unknowingly overcharged. We believe Sony has abused its status and ripped off its customers.

“Gaming is now the UK’s largest entertainment industry, ahead of TV, video and music, and many disadvantaged people rely on gaming for community and connection. Sony’s actions are costing millions of people who can’t afford it, especially when we are living in In the midst of a cost crisis, consumer wallets are being squeezed more than ever.

The £5bn figure has calculated how much Sony and PlayStation have charged consumers over the past six years.

Going a step further, claims that have been filed with the Competition Appeals Tribunal are open to anyone who has purchased anything from the PlayStation Store since August 19, 2016, to join and potentially receive some compensation. It is estimated that the amount could be between £67 and £562 per person, depending on the circumstances.