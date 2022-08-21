Games published by Playstation Studio, starting with Horizon Zero Dawn, followed by Days Gone, God of War, and then Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, were all released on the PC platform.

Later, well-known titles such as “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and “UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection”, which will be launched this fall, will be available on PC’s Steam or EPIC and other game platforms.

Sony Interactive Entertainment also recently opened the “PlayStation Games for PC” website to display the works that have been logged in and will be logged in to the PC, and provide basic QA information for the PC platform at the bottom of the page.

For example: the current PC platform can play without using a PSN account (in the future, there is an opportunity to link it through its own launcher); and the PC platform can use the wired connection DualSense handle to play these game contents.

It’s just that PS4 / PS5 and PC are currently independent platforms. Even if you have purchased the game on PS4 or PS5, you must buy it again if you want to play on PC. In addition, the current record of game consoles and PC platforms is also independent.

Of course, the “achievements” of the above games on the PC platform are also independent of Steam or EPIC, and also will not be linked with the PSN account; of course, if you have your own launcher like Ubisoft Connect in the future, there will be a chance.

Even so, Playstation Studio will still publish the first exclusive game on the PS5 game console, but if you like PC games, you may have to wait 2 years to have the opportunity to launch on PC, but the PC platform can have better performance , image quality and even new technologies such as light tracking, DLSS, FSR, etc., it is also willing to wait.

