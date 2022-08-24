Listen to the audio version of the article

In the UK, a £ 5 billion worth 6 billion euro class action action was launched against the giant Sony for abusing its dominant position in the sale of software used on its Playstation platform. The lawsuit was filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal by Alex Neill, head of the consumer protection site Resolver, on behalf of nearly 9 million Playstation users in the country. The accusation against the Japanese giant is that of unfairly charging a 30% commission on every digital game or purchase from the Playstation Store. As reported on the site created ad hoc by the prosecution “Playstationyouoweu.co.uk”, the lawsuit concerns the owners of a console who since 19 August 2016 have made purchases on the ‘store’. Each person could receive an estimated reimbursement of between 67 and 562 pounds in the event of a victory in the English courts.

The precedent of Epic Games against Apple.

In reality, Sony isn’t the only platform that imposes a 30% commission: Most major stores use the same pricing policy. The story is ancient and brings up the role of the great digital platforms in the innovation economy. The latest big lawsuit against the 30% fee was filed by Epic Games against Apple. As we remember well, it all started with Tim Cook’s decision to remove Fortnite from his App Store after the publisher had tried to implement his own payment method, bypassing the store’s ability to collect 30% on the game’s microtransactions. The court ruled that Apple could not force microtransactions to go through the App Store, but also said Apple did not violate antitrust law. The story, however, is far from closed. In October, a lawsuit initiated by both Apple and Epic Games begins.

Meanwhile Playstation presents the viewer.

Meanwhile Playstation with two posts on Twitter and Instagra presented Sony’s PlayStation Vr2 virtual reality viewer announcing that it will arrive “at the beginning of 2023”. The specifications include a display with 4k resolution and refresh rate between 90 and 120 Hz. There will be a field of view of 110 degrees and the ‘foveated rendering’ technology, which allows the viewer to do some of the work of reproducing the incoming images. from the connected console, to speed up loading and minimize delays, avoiding consequent problems of disorientation for users. Sony claims that Ps Vr2 connects to the console with a single usb-c cable and that, at launch, it will see a lineup of about 20 dedicated games. Unlike the original PlayStation Vr headset, PS Vr2 will not use a video camera connected to the console to keep track of movements but will be based on the so-called “inside-out” tracking, similar to Oculus-Meta’s Quest 2, with which the cameras on board the viewer detect the movements. This means that Ps Vr2 will also be able to reproduce the surrounding environment just like Meta’s Project Cambria, expected by the end of the year. To date, the price is not yet known