PlayStation announced the new State of Playwhich will be broadcast on Thursday February 23rd starting from 22.00, Italian time. During the event, five new PlayStation VR2 games will be showcased, as well as some standout indies and third-party releases. We will also see an in-depth preview dedicated to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Jeff Grubb had talked about a possible State of Play at the end of February, and apparently he was right this time too: the format created by Sony will make its return within days of the launch of the headset PlayStation VR2which will be one of the topics covered for the occasion but certainly not the only one.

“State of Play returns with the first event of 2023!” reads the PlayStation Blog. “Get ready to discover some of the most anticipated games from our third-party partners and get a sneak peek at five PlayStation VR2 games coming later this year.”

“Then sit back and enjoy over 15 minutes of new updates and gameplay details for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady Studios’ next title.”

As we reported, the Japanese PlayStation Blog has revealed the duration and number of games present at the State of Play: the broadcast will last 45 minutes and we will see a total of sixteen titles, including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, five PlayStation games VR2 and ten indies and third parties.

Clearly we are happy to discover that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will finally be the protagonist of an in-depth presentation: Rocksteady Studios’ contribution to the DC gaming universe is really missing.