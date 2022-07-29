Now, players canEnjoy the game in a variety of environmentsso that “player consoles that can only be played in front of a TV in the living room at home” become a memory of the previous generation.
From stationary high-performance consoles to handheld consoles that can be played anytime, anywhere.
Not only that, modern people have one handsmartphoneThere are also many mobile games on the Internet, and it can be said that there is almost no environment where games cannot be played.
Especially smartphones are not just for gamingmobile gameeven throughcloud service‘s console games can also be played on smartphones.E.gPS4 vs PS5You can connect to the host at home through the Internet and enjoyPlay games remotelyfun of.
But one of the interesting things about playing console games on mobile phones is the operability.
Unlike games specifically designed for mobile, there are many situations where it’s difficult to usetouchOperate the game.
There are already many brands that have launched smartphone-connected, handheld gaming consoles.External controllerbut ifOfficially Licensed GoodsWill it make it more comfortable to use?
Now, the popular controller “Backbone One“roll outController for iPhone licensed by PlayStation！
External controller like DualSense
“BackBone One” is to place the smartphone horizontally,and sandwich the phone like a handheld game consoleExternal controller used.
Although in Japan you can purchase the “Lightning” connection terminal.Backbone One for iPhone” and the “USB Type-C connector”Backbone One for Android”, but the existing products are only availableblackpayment.
This time, the “Backbone One for iPhone” is based on “Backbone One for iPhone”.Backbone One – PlayStation Edition“.with PS5DualSense Wireless Controllerfor inspiredWhiteColor matching and key configuration.
“Backbone One – PlayStation Edition” with iPhone sandwiched in it, looks likelike PlayStation’s new handheld consoleWoolen cloth.
If it’s possible to use keystrokes on the iPhone, there’s no doubt thatRemote play will be comfortable。
Just connect “Backbone One – PlayStation Edition” to your iPhone and connect to your PS4 or PS5 at home through the Internet, you can play the latest games even when you are away from home.
In addition, like some mobile games, such as “Genshin》《Call of Duty: Mobile“Backbone One – PlayStation Edition”, etc. can also be used on other streaming services, so not only is it much more comfortable to play,Operation accuracy is also greatly improved。
Open compatible games through the Backbone app published on the App Store, andScreenshot video, and upload the screenshot video to SNS. It’s really convenient!
Since “Backbone One – PlayStation Edition” is made byiPhone poweredso there is no need to charge the “Backbone One – PlayStation Edition”.
Just plug in your iPhone when you want to play!
Looking forward to launching in Asia!
“Backbone One – PlayStation Edition” is currently only available inAvailable in US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Netherlands, UK. It is expected to be launched in more regions in the future.
Although the PlayStation licensed version has not yet been launched in Asia, since “Backbone One” has been launched in many Asian countries, it should be possible to expect “Backbone One – PlayStation Edition” in the future, right?
The regular version of “Backbone One” is priced at USD 99.99I hope the official authorized version will not be too different!
PS4 and PS5 have launched a lot of masterpieces in 2022, and more masterpieces are expected to be launched in the future.
If you have a lot of games you want to play, but are worried because you don’t have enough time at home, you can use “Backbone One – PlayStation Edition” to play during your commute, school or work breaks!
Please check PlayStation.blog (English) for more details!