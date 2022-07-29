Now, players can Enjoy the game in a variety of environments so that “player consoles that can only be played in front of a TV in the living room at home” become a memory of the previous generation. From stationary high-performance consoles to handheld consoles that can be played anytime, anywhere. Not only that, modern people have one hand smartphone There are also many mobile games on the Internet, and it can be said that there is almost no environment where games cannot be played. Especially smartphones are not just for gaming mobile game even through cloud service ‘s console games can also be played on smartphones.E.g PS4 vs PS5 You can connect to the host at home through the Internet and enjoy Play games remotely fun of. But one of the interesting things about playing console games on mobile phones is the operability. Unlike games specifically designed for mobile, there are many situations where it’s difficult to use touch Operate the game. There are already many brands that have launched smartphone-connected, handheld gaming consoles. External controller but if Officially Licensed Goods Will it make it more comfortable to use? Now, the popular controller “ Backbone One “roll out Controller for iPhone licensed by PlayStation ！

External controller like DualSense

“BackBone One” is to place the smartphone horizontally,and sandwich the phone like a handheld game consoleExternal controller used.

Although in Japan you can purchase the “Lightning” connection terminal.Backbone One for iPhone” and the “USB Type-C connector”Backbone One for Android”, but the existing products are only availableblackpayment.

This time, the “Backbone One for iPhone” is based on “Backbone One for iPhone”.Backbone One – PlayStation Edition“.with PS5DualSense Wireless Controllerfor inspiredWhiteColor matching and key configuration.

“Backbone One – PlayStation Edition” with iPhone sandwiched in it, looks likelike PlayStation’s new handheld consoleWoolen cloth.

If it’s possible to use keystrokes on the iPhone, there’s no doubt thatRemote play will be comfortable。

Just connect “Backbone One – PlayStation Edition” to your iPhone and connect to your PS4 or PS5 at home through the Internet, you can play the latest games even when you are away from home.

In addition, like some mobile games, such as “Genshin》《Call of Duty: Mobile“Backbone One – PlayStation Edition”, etc. can also be used on other streaming services, so not only is it much more comfortable to play,Operation accuracy is also greatly improved。

Open compatible games through the Backbone app published on the App Store, andScreenshot video, and upload the screenshot video to SNS. It’s really convenient!

Since “Backbone One – PlayStation Edition” is made byiPhone poweredso there is no need to charge the “Backbone One – PlayStation Edition”.

Just plug in your iPhone when you want to play!