Today Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced on PlayStation.Blog PlayStation Plus’s monthly games for August. From August 2nd to September 5th, PlayStation Plus Basic, Upgrade and Premium members will be able to play “Dragon Among Men”. 7 Where Light and Darkness Go, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater I and II, Little Nightmares, and Unrailed! add to your own game save library.

Among them, Little Nightmares and Unrailed! are available on PS4, while Dragon in Man 7 Where the Light and Darkness go, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater I and II are available in both PS4 and PS5 versions. , but players who want to have both will need to redeem the PS4 and PS5 versions separately and add them to your game save library. In addition, “Dragon Among Men 7 The Whereabouts of Light and Darkness International Edition” is only available on the PS5 version.

In addition, the editor here also reminds everyone that last month’s free games “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time”, “The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan”, “Arcadegeddon” and “Zero Strain” will be available until August. On the 1st, players who have members remember to add these works to your game save library!

“Dragon Among Men”7Where the Light and Darkness Go”

Rise from Reservoir Dog to Dragon Among Men in this action RPG. Kasuga Ichiban was originally a low-level younger brother of a low-level underworld clan in Tokyo. After serving 18 years in prison for other people’s crimes, he was released from prison and returned to social life. In this game, players will explore the modern Japanese city, make their own piece of the sky, and uncover the truth behind the clan betrayal. Gather a motley crew of marginalized people and spend time developing them to unlock new abilities and combo skills. Don’t forget to take the time to enjoy go-kart racing, arcade games or 50 unique side stories when you’re not on a mission.

《Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2》Cross-Generation Deluxe Pack

Relive the most iconic skateboarding game of all time with an epic collection of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 fully recreated in HD. All pro skaters, levels and stunts are back and fully remastered, with even more content added: jump on your skateboard to show off your stunt combo with iconic contemporary soundtracks and new music; Don’t be fooled, conquer all the original game modes! If you want to strengthen your skills, you can go online and compete with players from all over the world in multiplayer mode, and see the real chapter on the real-time leaderboard. Play as the original cast (Tony Hawk, Kareem Campbell, Bucky Lasek, and more) or join a new fantasy lineup of Olympic pros (Nyjah Huston, Aori Nishimura, Leticia Bufoni, and more).



“Little Nightmare”

“Little Nightmares” immerses you in a whimsical dark story and bravely face your childhood nightmares. The Greedy Jaw is a huge and mysterious ship. The corrupt souls entrenched in it are planning to have a feast. Help Xiao Liu to escape from it! Along the way, you’ll discover that in this terrifying dollhouse, there’s not only a prison you’ll want to escape from, but a playground full of secrets waiting to be discovered. Rediscover your childlike innocence and liberate your imagination to find a way out!