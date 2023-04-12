Sony has officially announced the new ones giochi PS5 e PS4 which will be available for download from April 18, 2023 for all users subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium. These are:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS5, PS4)

DOOM Eternal (PS5, PS4)

Riders Republic (PS5, PS4)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (PS4)

Slay the Spire (PS4)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS5, PS4)

The Evil Within (PS4)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)

Bassmaster Fishing (PS5, PS4)

Paradise Killer (PS5, PS4)

Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS5, PS4)

DOOM (PS4, classico)

DOOM 2 (PS4, classico)

DOOM 64 (PS4, classico)

DOOM 3 (PS4, classico)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4, solo Premium)

The titles in question will be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games of March 2023, further enriching the already extensive catalog of the Sony service for the two most advanced subscription levels.



PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, the games of April 2023

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the immersive adventure developed by Ember Lab with a graphic style close to Disney Pixar productions, in which we will have to control a young guardian determined to save the forest from a serious threat. Have you read our review of Kena: Bridge of Spirits?

DOOM Eternal instead, it is the second chapter of the latest incarnation of the id Software shooter saga: under the command of the very powerful DOOM Slayer, fully armed, we will have to make our way through hordes of increasingly powerful enemies in an attempt to save the Earth from an infernal invasion. DOOM Eternal review.

Of a completely different kind, Riders Republic is the latest multiplayer sports experience from Ubisoft: a game in which we can get on a bike, on a pair of skis, on a snowboard or don a wingsuit and literally launch ourselves into a series of exciting competitive activities: all details in the Riders Republic review.

Instead, we return to talk about shooters with Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus e Wolfenstein: The Old Bloodtwo excellent episodes of the series developed by MachineGames and set in an alternate world where the Nazis won the Second World War and dominate the world with violence and cruelty… until a soldier who everyone thought was dead returns to make things right okay.

Slay the Spire is the exciting roguelike card battler from Mega Crit Games, while Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom reworks a great classic of the platform genre in a modern key, using for the occasion the collaboration of Ryuichi Nishizawa, author of the original franchise.

The Evil Within represents a fresh look at the survival horror genre from one of its undisputed masters, Shinji Mikami, but sportsman is also on the list Bassmaster Fishingthe adventure Paradise Killer and the colorful action platformer Sackboy: A Great Adventure.

Finally, in the catalog reserved for Premium users we find several episodes of the original series of DOOM and the Definitive Edition of Dishonored.