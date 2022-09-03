PlayStation.Blog Taiwan announced the free monthly games for PlayStation Plus in September. Basic members can download the PS4 games “Fast Pleasure: Heat”, “Granblue Fantasy: Versus”, and the PS5 game “Toem” for free; And PlayStation Plus upgrades and premium members can play the newly released “Assassin’s Creed: Origins”, “Watch Dogs 2”, “Dragon Ball Xeno War 2” and other games.

Speed: Heat is a thrilling street racing game set in Palm City during the day with Speed ​​Hunter Showdowns, a legally sanctioned competition that allows players to earn money to customize and Upgrade your high-performance vehicle; at night, it’s illegal street racing; the scene gets more intense to build fame, get better parts, and qualify for bigger races. The current PlayStation Store price is NT$1,799.

“Granblue Fantasy: Versus” is a fighting game co-produced by Cygames and ARC SYSTEM WORKS, featuring popular characters from “Granblue Fantasy”, each with their own unique fighting style. In addition, there is an RPG mode, which is a brand-new original story. It can be played alone, or you can team up with friends to face waves of enemies in an intense action-RPG confrontation situation. The regular version is currently priced at NT$490 on the PlayStation Store.

The PS5 game “Toem” is a hand-painted adventure game. Players can embark on a fun-filled adventure journey, using photographic vision along the way to discover the mystery of this fantasy world. Players can chat with quirky characters, solve problems for them by snapping photos, and travel through relaxing scenes.

And PlayStation Plus upgrades and premium members will also be able to play new games from the game catalogue starting September 20, like the PS5 exclusive Dishonored, a first-person shooter featuring two rival killers in the dark. Trapped in a mysterious time loop, the reef faces the same fate that repeats itself over and over again. Players play as Kurt, and to escape, they must kill eight targets before the day resets, ending the time loop. Each cycle is an opportunity to learn, you can explore new routes, gather intelligence, discover new weapons and new abilities; you can also play as Juliana, invade other players’ games, and stop Kurt’s actions to protect yourself, currently The PlayStation Store is priced at NT$1,890.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins is an open-world action RPG that allows players to take part in numerous missions in the unpredictable ancient Egypt, incorporating gripping plots and encountering powerful classic characters. You can loot treasures, and then use dozens of weapons with different characteristics and rarities. Explore deep and progressive mechanics and put your skills to the test against powerful bosses with unique abilities. The current PlayStation Store price is NT$1,590.

In addition, “Watch Dogs 2”, “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” and other games will also be added to the game catalog.

PlayStation Plus basic members’ free monthly games in September will be available from September 6 to October 3; new games for PlayStation Plus upgrades and premium members will be newly added to catalog games from September 20 .