The Level Up promotion raises PS5 and PS4 DLC fever on PlayStation Store: what are the best offers available in February 2023?

There is no doubt: between a promotion dedicated to games and one dedicated to DLCs, it is inevitable that the first catches the eye. However on PlayStation Store the offers linked to the “Sali di Level” initiative, they are now an institution and until 9 March they will allow you to recover many downloadable content for PS5 and PS4. Expansions and packages allow us to enrich the experiences we liked the most by adding new scenarios, missions, characters and stories: there are so many of these products, but it’s hard to put things in order and figure out which ones are really worth recovering, all the more so reduced prices. So here is our selection of the best of February 2023with all the deals not to be missed.

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Kassandra in the company of the main character of The Legacy of the First Blade The Ubisoft series has always been linked to the concept of DLC, and although it has not always used this tool in the most correct way, in recent years it has been able to offer various contents of great depth. The Season Pass of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4, 19,99€ instead of €39.99) is an excellent example, given that it fears very few rivals for quality and quantity, and although the current price is not the lowest ever, let’s say that it comes close and convenience is all there. Recently updated for PS5, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has received two substantial expansions, namely The Legacy of the First Blade e The Fate of Atlantis, each composed of three chapters that tell absolutely new and interesting stories related to the character of Kassandra and her fate. In the Season Pass, however, we also find Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered and Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered, remastered editions of two complete games originally released in 2012. See also The benefits of fast walking: what it is and technique In short, let’s talk about hundreds of hours of content to be eviscerated for fans of the series, but not of the only Assassin’s Creed DLC available in promotion. In fact, on PlayStation Store we also find two expansions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, namely The Wrath of the Druids (PS5 and PS4, 12,49€ instead of €24.99) and The Siege of Paris (PS5 and PS4, 12,49€ instead of €24.99), which tell as many unpublished adventures of Eivor set after the long basic campaign of the game, and which lead him to visit wonderful and unpublished scenarios. It’s not over: if the ancient Egypt of Assassin’s Creed Origins still exerts a great fascination on you and you have not completed the story of Bayek and Aya 100%, you will be happy to know that among the “Level Up” offers there is also the Season Pass of the game (PS4, 15,99€ instead of €39.99), which includes the Curse of the Pharaohs expansions, with its supernatural challenges, and the thrilling epilogue of The Hidden Ones, which reveals how the Assassin Brotherhood came into being.

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11, RoboCop prepares to extract data from Scorpion A few hours after the announcement of Mortal Kombat 12, the extremely violent fighting game by NetherRealm Studios is back in the spotlight with the eleventh chapter and the discounts relating to its DLCs. First you can buy the Kombat Pack 1 per PS5 e PS4 a soli 5,59€ instead of €19.99 and the Kombat Pack 2 per PS5 e PS4 a soli 4,19€ instead of €14.99, but also theAftermath expansion is part of the promotion and is available at 11,99€ instead of €39.99: a great saving. See also Strambino, in a hundred in front of Forensic Medicine for the driving license The three packs substantially enrich the Mortal Kombat 11 experience, not only by extending the roster by adding a total of twelve characters (including the iconic action heroes Terminator T-800, RoboCop and John Rambo, as well as Joker and Spawn), but also by introducing a new single player campaign that tells a unpublished story.