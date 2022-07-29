Home Health PlayStation VR2 details exposed!Not only can “see through” but also be used as a video playback device | Community platform | Digital
PlayStation VR2 details exposed!Not only can "see through" but also be used as a video playback device

PlayStation VR2 details exposed!Not only can "see through" but also be used as a video playback device

Sony once again released some features for the PlayStation VR2 earlier, including the ability to work with the PlayStation 5 HD Camera for game screen and action performance when playing itselflive streamingIn addition, the PlayStation VR2 can also be used as a video playback device, and it is also confirmed that the PlayStation VR2 will have a “see-through” function, allowing users to “see” external conditions directly with an external camera while wearing it.

Among them, the live broadcast function can cooperate with the PlayStation 5 HD Camera to capture the user’s action performance while playing, and integrate it with the game screen for live broadcast, thereby saving the user from having to use additional video capture cards and green screen backgrounds to achieve the same effect in the past. Related expenses, but also can directly upload live content to YouTube, Twitch and other service platforms.

If the PlayStation VR2 is used as a video playback device, the video picture can be presented at 1080P resolution, and played through the dynamic picture update rate between 24Hz and 120Hz, but it is obviously higher than the normal use case. One eye can correspond to 2000 x 2040 resolution and the picture update rate between 90Hz-120Hz are still low performance, perhaps considering that the video is usually used for a longer continuous viewing time, so through appropriate resolution and picture update rate, the It can reduce the user’s eye fatigue.

As for the content of this update, it is also revealed that PlayStation VR2 also provides a “see-through” function, allowing users to view the external situation through an external camera while wearing it, or to set a boundary range, so that the system can be used when the user is about to Warn when approaching a boundary.

Sony is expected to announce more information about the PlayStation VR2 in the future, including the upcoming launch date and the game content expected to be used on the PlayStation VR2.

"The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

