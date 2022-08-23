When everyone is still wondering when the PS5 will release the PRO version, the next-generation PlayStation VR device “PlayStation VR2” has a clearer release news, and the “PlayStation VR2” is also officially announced on the PlayStation TW FB fan page. Scheduled for early 2023 listed.

“PlayStation VR2” is the successor of “PlayStation VR”, tailored for the PS5, focusing on the next-generation virtual reality headset developed by “Next-generation VR gaming experience on PS5”. Base specs include 4K high dynamic range visuals at up to 120fps1 through two 2000 x 2040 OLED displays, more than four times the resolution compared to the PlayStation®VR headset.

The tracking function includes “eye tracking” and “inside-out tracking”. The former means that the PS VR2 headset will detect the movement of the eyeball1, and interact with other players online in a realistic and new way. Emotional response and finesse of expression will be improved; the latter means that PS VR2 will track the player and the player’s controller through four cameras embedded in the headset, and the player’s movement and gaze direction will be reflected in the game without the need for external cameras. , so you can play freely.

The feedback of the headset is through a single motor built into the device, which can feel the subtle and real-time vibration of the headset at critical moments in the game, so as to feel the character’s accelerated pulse in tense moments, and quickly swept objects near the head. Or the momentum of the vehicle’s sudden acceleration will add a smart and tactile element to the player’s sensory immersion experience when playing.

In addition to the headset, the “PlayStation VR2” also features a pair of PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. The new PS VR2 Sense controller has a spherical design with an ergonomic design; both controllers have traditional analog joysticks and actions button, as well as the option button and create button, in addition to the adaptive trigger, both controllers also have a “grab” button that allows you to grab in-game objects.

Adaptive triggers allow players to experience varying degrees of force and tension as they interact with in-game equipment and the environment. Whether it’s pulling back on a gradually tensing bowstring, crushing objects with your hands, or feeling a weapon jam in the heat of battle, adaptive triggers keep the player tightly connected to the action on the screen for a deep sense of immersion .

At the end of July, Sony announced more “PlayStation VR2″ user experience features, including a new see-through feature that allows you to view your surroundings while wearing a headset. So you can easily see the position of the PS VR2 Sense controller in the room without taking off the headset; if you connect the PS5 HD camera to the console, players can use PS VR2’s new broadcast function to record their own gameplay; ” PlayStation VR2″ will have a VR mode and a theater mode. In VR mode, players can watch VR game content in a 360-degree virtual environment. In theater mode, players can view the PS5 system and UI on a virtual theater screen, as well as all non-VR games. games and media content. The content display specification in theater mode is 1920×1080 HDR movie format, and the frame rate is 24/60Hz and 120Hz.

With the reveal of the appearance and more functions of “PlayStation VR2”, the news that “PlayStation VR2” is scheduled to be launched in early 2023 was also officially announced on August 23, but the exact release date and price have not been disclosed.

Judging from the serious news of Sony’s release of “PlayStation VR2”, it is not surprising that the release information of “PlayStation VR2” is relatively clear. However, the games supported by “PlayStation VR” and the response are not as good as expected, plus support for “PlayStation VR2” “The supply of PS5 has not been very stable yet, and it remains to be seen whether the first launch of “PlayStation VR2” will bring a resounding effect.

