Please don’t be too Basagliano. By Loredana Di Adamo – Mental Health Forum

Domenico Casagrande has passed away, a protagonist of the psychiatric reform in Italy who worked on the transformation of the psychiatric hospital in Gorizia, subsequently contributing to the deconstruction of the San Giovanni in Trieste, alongside Basaglia until 1980. He took the management of the mental asylums of Venice, San Servolo and San Clemente, contributing to their closure and planning and organizing local services.

The news of Casagrande’s death reached me while I was rereading the pages of a significant text, I recommend not being too Basagliano, in which Casagrande describes the experience of Gorizia, where it all began. I took this coincidence as an invitation to write, to “leave a further trace” of the work done, to remember the liberation movement from the mental hospital and that ideal of care of which Casagrande was a representative.

It was the year 1967 when Casagrande, still specializing, arrived in Gorizia where Franco Basaglia arrived in 1961.

“My decision to go to Gorizia was born from a critical evaluation […]In 1965 I was a volunteer doctor in the University Clinic of Bologna. More and more I realized that discharged patients were returning home with the same problems […] I decided then that I couldn’t be a doctor in those conditions.” [Casagrande, 2020]

Casagrande, just under thirty years old, finds himself facing important tests in a situation of strong tension, demonstrating ability and firmness: the management of the psychiatric hospital in Gorizia and having to face a provocation from the provincial administration, to which Casagrande and his group will respond by promoting strong resistance in an attempt to safeguard the changes that had been made up to that point.

“There has been a profound revolution in trying to understand the patient and the illness in a different way […]starting from the patient, and not from the disease, because starting from the patient you discover a contradiction with which you have to deal, if you have the disease you compare yourself with nothing, you don’t question yourself, you only question the other, rather you try to force the other in a corner which is that of the label that you give him in which he must be”.[Casagrande, 2016]

In February 1972, the Health Councilor of the provincial administration of Gorizia, Ermellino Peressin, representative of a Christian Democracy that was abandoning the support of the Basaglia experience, asked Casagrande, now director after Pirella, to make a report on the the year of work spent, the activities carried out and the objectives achieved. In reality, Peressin’s request contains a provocative intention: “Please try not to be too Basaglia-esque”, a recommendation that Casagrande disregards by writing a “deeply Basaglia-esque” report, in which he reiterates the desire to conclude the process of deinstitutionalisation with the start-up of mental health centers in the area, the opening of which Peressin himself had blocked (Cormons project already started by Basaglia in ’64). Peressin responds to this report by promoting an “inverted” narrative of the experience of the therapeutic community despite the contrary evidence, declaring the failure of the work of Basaglia, Pirella, Casagrande and all the other doctors and young people they had found in Gorizia a concrete place where the aspirations for change of ’68 were being realised. Casagrande and all his workmates decide to respond to the provocation by discharging almost all the patients. They present their resignations and leave Gorizia. An act of courage, theirs, done to denounce the uselessness of their presence in a now non-existent hospital and the senselessness of forced hospitalization. Now the people, no longer interned, could be followed outside at the territorial centers. The doctors who, together with Casagrande, resign are Croci, Goldschmidt, Norcio, Pastore, Piccione, Serra, Giovannini and Venturini, and the letter is also signed by all those who enthusiastically participated in the change.

“In all these years of work we have not strived to create a new technique, a better psychiatry, but to denounce the practice and the ideological basis of the oppression suffered by patients”. [Casagrande, 2020]

Thus ends the story of Gorizia, but in truth begins an equally important period for Casagrande who will bring his experience to Trieste and finally to Venice, where he will follow up the deinstitutionalization process with the closure of the mental hospitals of San Clemente and San Servolo among the islands of the Venetian lagoon, and the opening of territorial services.

Casagrande believed in the value of fighting for the inalienable rights of the person, beyond illness, and his courage and ethics remain a lesson to look to for everyone.

Sources of quotes

-Interview with Domenico Casagrande, February 2016. Psychiatryonline

-Autobiographical fragments, in Venturini, I recommend not being too Basagliano, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

