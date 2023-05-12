Please, save the date: Am 28. Mai ist World Blood Cancer Day

DKMS non-profit GmbH

May 28 is the annual World Blood Cancer Day (WBCD). On this day, which is also the founding day of the DKMS, thousands of helpful people have been committed to the topic of stem cell donation since 2014 – often the last hope of a cure for blood cancer patients: inside. This year, the DKMS is actively calling on all people aged 17 to 55 to register as potential stem cell donors. In the course of this, the organization emphasizes how important it is to send back donor registration sets requested online to the DKMS laboratory for evaluation after the swab. This is the only way to complete registration, because only then are donors really available for the international donor search. Around 30 percent of the sets requested are currently not returned at DKMS. Maintaining and expanding the donor pool is urgently needed – to give even more patients who need a stem cell donation a chance at life. This year alone, around 125,000 potential donors are leaving the DKMS for reasons of age.

Every 27 seconds, someone worldwide is diagnosed with blood cancer, in Germany every twelve minutes. More than 11.5 million potential donors in seven countries are currently registered with the DKMS, including over 7.5 million in Germany. Internationally, DKMS is active in the USA, Poland, UK, Chile, India and South Africa. Since then, more than 105,000 second chances at life have been given.

How important a stem cell donation can be was shown three years ago by a father Florian Hellwig from Deifeld, who is now back in the middle of life and can enjoy the time he has gained with his wife Nicole and their three children. When he fell ill with blood cancer a good three years ago, a wave of solidarity in the Sauerland caused an impressive rush to a registration campaign: In the Schützenhalle Medebach, around 2,700 people registered for the farmer with blood cancer and all other patients in the DKMS . 15 life chances have so far emerged from this campaign.

125,000 potential lifesavers will be removed from the file in 2023

This year alone divorced around 125,000 donors from the DKMS stem cell donor database in Germany for reasons of age. Because from the 61st birthday it is no longer possible to be listed as a donor in the international search registers. So 125,000 people are no longer eligible as potential lifesavers. Therefore, every new registration counts even more!

Each and every individual who registers now and thus takes responsibility can take over the baton of the older generation and perhaps soon give patients and their loved ones hope and a second chance at life with a stem cell donation.

Join the Leonie team. save life Today.

It is patients like the one-year-old Leonie from Berlin who need help. The girl suffers from an extremely rare and serious hereditary disease, Fanconi anemia (FA). Particularly tragic: her brother Louis was also ill and died a few weeks ago. In May the boy would have been three years old.

You can find more information and the whole story here here.

Like Leonie, many other patients are waiting for a suitable match and the chance for a healthy future. Help give hope to these people and their loved ones.

Anyone between the ages of 17 and 55 can order a registration set at www.dkms.de – join in.

Only 70 percent of enrollment sets are returned

Important: After the cheek swab, it is extremely important that the registration set is sent back to the DKMS. This is the only way to ensure that the registration is complete and that a stem cell donation can be arranged. Currently, approximately 30 percent of all registration sets ordered are not returned to our laboratory. This means: The relevant tissue characteristics cannot be determined and made available for the global donor search.

It is also possible to help “offline”: Anyone who would like to be registered in the course of an event is cordially invited to drop by the BIKE Festival in Willingen. The DKMS will be there from May 26th to 29th on the occasion of World Blood Cancer Day. During the well-known and popular mountain bike event in Hochsauerland, visitors have the opportunity to get information at the DKMS stand and have it included in the file. The stem cell donors will also be on site David, who met his stem cell recipient and genetic twin in person for the first time in February, as well as the former patient and current supporter of DKMS House available for interviews and questions.

Are you interested in our topics? Please feel free to contact us at any time or have a look at our DKMS Media Center if you need further information and are interested in a report. Every single contribution helps.

